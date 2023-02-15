F&G Southeast Region schedules big game measuring day

It’s time again to see how your latest trophy animal measures up! Idaho Fish and Game is hosting its annual Big Game Measuring Day on Wednesday, March 8 at the Southeast Regional Office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Measuring for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery) and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.

Interested members of the public may bring their antlers, horns and/or skulls to the regional office in Pocatello on Tuesday, March 7, by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Items brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin, and must have been air-dried for 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.