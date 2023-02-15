CRL Expands Line of Premium Shower Hardware

New luxury hinges designed to completely conceal screws

CRL, the leading full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies, launches three new luxury shower hinge lines for frameless shower doors.

Expanding its portfolio of low-profile hardware for frameless shower enclosures, CRL is adding three new hinge designs: Bellagio, Como, and Lugano. Each family of exquisitely designed and meticulously manufactured, premium shower hinge has been tested to 100,000 cycles, 5X the industry standard for performance testing. Rigorous testing ensures the hinges will operate flawlessly in both residential and commercial environments.

These premium shower hinges feature matching brackets and snap-on covers that completely conceal the screws.

The new shower hinges are available in four luxurious finishes:

Matte Black

Brushed Nickel

Satin Brass

Chrome

Bellagio

Compact design

Installs with tight gaps to prevent water infiltration

Self-centers from 25 degrees

Supports doors up to 110 pounds with 2 hinges

39" maximum door width

Como

180-degree free swinging actions

Ideal for wheelchair accessibility

Allows saloon door configuration

Supports doors up to 110 pounds with 2 hinges

Lugano

Ultra-compact design with rise and fall action

Use with no ledge for wheelchair accessibility

Flush mount inside for easy glass cleaning

Supports doors up to 99 pounds with just 2 hinges

"CRL is committed to leading the industry with innovative shower hardware designs and finishes that meet evolving trends and the needs of consumers," said Barbara Haaksma, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CRL. "The style of these new European shower door hinges will be extremely popular with designers and homeowners seeking a high-end look for their bathrooms."

About CRL

CRL is the industry's leading, full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies. The company leverages more than 50 years of experience and a track record of industry firsts to offer a one-stop-shop with a breadth of innovative product choices, reliable service to help customers complete more projects on time and on budget, and expert support from customization to quote to completion. CRL focuses on expanding opportunities for all to turn bold architectural visions into real world experiences.

