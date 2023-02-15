Graphene Electronics Market to Reach $5.2 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 34.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for consumer electronics and digital memory solutions in emerging economies like Brazil, India and others, rise in demand for faster and lower-power devices, increase in demand for advanced electronic solutions with high mechanical strength, superior thermal conductivity, and very high electron mobility across consumer electronics, automotive and other sectors drive the growth of the global graphene electronics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Graphene Electronics Market By Product (Display, Memories, Batteries, Solar Cell, Integrated Circuits and Chips, and Others), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Robotics, Aerospace and Défense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global graphene electronics industry generated $270.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in demand for consumer electronics and digital memory solutions in emerging economies like Brazil, India, and others, the rise in demand for faster and lower-power devices, increase in demand for advanced electronic solutions with high mechanical strength, superior thermal conductivity, and very high electron mobility across consumer electronics, automotive and other sectors drive the growth of the global graphene electronics market. However, the high cost and lack of awareness of graphene technology restrict the market growth. On the other hand, a surge in government initiatives regarding research and development will present new growth opportunities for the global graphene electronics market in the coming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $270.8 million Market Size in 2031 $5.2 billion CAGR 34.2 % No. of Pages in Report 301 Segments Covered Product, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Surge in sales of electronic vehicles paired with superior performance & functionalities Thriving portable electronics industry Opportunities Rise in government investment in research and development Restraints High cost and lack of awareness of graphene technology



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the graphene electronics market. Production and manufacturing facilities around the globe were shut down as a result of lockdowns in several nations.

The lack of qualified workers to create next-generation graphene electronics, including memories, batteries, displays, and other components hampered the market growth.

However, the global market for graphene electronics has recovered slowly and steadily in the post-pandemic.

The automotive segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the automotive segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the global graphene electronics market in 2021 and is expected to maintain progressive growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of graphene electronics in automotive vehicles to ensure exceptional storage capacity, excellent charging speed, and high durability. However, the industrial robotics segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 35.4% from 2022 to 2031. Since industrial robots require high power, high capacity, and long-lasting electric solutions, graphene-based Li-ion batteries and supercapacitor anode and cathode materials are heavily used in research and development for these batteries and capacitors.

The batteries segment to rule the roost

By product type, the batteries segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global graphene electronics market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period, as graphene-based materials have high porosity and greater surface area and are extremely strong and lightweight, making it usable in new applications like electric vehicles, which require batteries with larger capacities, longer lifetimes and higher efficiencies.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global graphene electronics market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period, also the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 35.8% from 2022 to 2031. Several Asia Pacific nations, including China, India, Japan, and Australia, have implemented CO2 emission restrictions and plan to use non-conventional energy sources in the future. The adoption of electric vehicles with low fuel consumption and rising consumer demand for portable electronics advancements are anticipated to drive the segment's growth.

Leading Market Players

Graphene Frontiers LLC

Grafen Chemical Industries Co. Ltd

Graphenea, Talga Group

Versarien plc

First Graphene

Graphene Square, Inc.,

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

NanoXplore Inc.

Graphene Platform Corporation,

The report analyzes these key players in the global graphene electronics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of the players.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global graphene electronics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global graphene electronics market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the global graphene electronics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global graphene electronics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Graphene Electronics Market Key Segments:

By Product:

Display

Memories

Batteries

Solar Cell

Integrated Circuits and Chips

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial Robotics

Aerospace and Défense

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

