Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market to Reach US$ 39,805.4 Million by 2031, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica, the global affiliate marketing market is undergoing significant change, with the introduction of new players and innovative technology disrupting the market. This has resulted in increased competition and margin pressure for platforms. In response, affiliates are becoming more discerning, seeking more data and transparency from platforms.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/affiliate-marketing-platform-market

To address these challenges in the global affiliate marketing platform market, platforms are investing in technology and data to improve their offerings. This is leading to the consolidation of the market, with the number of platforms projected to decline from over 300 in 2017 to just 150 by 2023.

Astute Analytica's report provides valuable insights for companies looking to enter or expand their presence in the affiliate marketing space. It also offers comprehensive analysis of the market's growth drivers, trends, and challenges, and highlights the importance of technology and data for the industry's future. This report is essential reading for anyone looking to understand the shifting landscape of the rapidly growing market.

Cost-Per-Sale Model to Drive Over 52% of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Revenue by 2031

Affiliate marketing has seen a dramatic rise in popularity over the past decade, offering brands and affiliate marketers a cost-effective way to generate revenue. Cost per sale (CPS) is one of the most popular payment models for affiliate marketing, as it allows merchants to pay their affiliates for every sale. According to Astute Analytica, the global affiliate marketing platform market size is estimated to reach USD $39,805.4 Million by 2031, with the cost per sale segment projected to account for the largest market share and highest CAGR.

In order to analyze the success rate of cost per sale, we must understand how it works. Cost per sale or CPS is a kind of payment method for promoting products, services or websites online whereby merchants pay their affiliates for each completed sale. This means when a transaction made by credit card is completed, the merchant will pay their affiliate partner.

Though the average affiliate marketing earnings in the United States is around $50,000 annually, the success rate of CPS can vary greatly from one marketer to another. Generally speaking, the average affiliate conversion rate hovers around 1%. However, this could be higher or lower depending on the type of products being promoted and the quality of the content used to promote them. Additionally, the success rate of CPS may also depend on the size of the merchant's budget and the level of competition among affiliates.

Overall, cost per sale is an effective way for merchants to drive sales and generate significant online revenue. With the right strategy and content, it's possible to generate over 52% of affiliate marketing platform market revenue. As such, merchants should carefully review their options and consider utilizing cost per sale as a viable payment model for their affiliate marketing efforts.

Retail and E-commerce Industry to Contribute Over 24% of the Total Revenue of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market by 2031

The retail and e-commerce industry is embracing affiliate marketing as a powerful tool for driving sales, enhancing brand awareness, and reaching a wider customer base. By partnering with affiliates, retailers and e-commerce companies can increase the visibility of their products and services, leading to a surge in traffic and sales.

In the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, retailers and e-commerce companies are continually seeking new and innovative ways to stay ahead of the competition and meet the evolving demands of their customers. This includes investment in cutting-edge technologies like mobile commerce and social commerce, which provide them with new channels to reach and engage with customers.

As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, the retail and e-commerce industry is poised to play a major role in the global affiliate marketing platform market. With its vast reach and strong customer base, this industry is expected to continue to drive growth and innovation in the affiliate marketing space, providing businesses with new opportunities to reach and engage with customers.

Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is Highly Competitive with Only top 5 Players Holding Revenue Share of over 70%

The affiliate marketing platform industry is highly competitive, with a large number of players. Our analysis of the market shows that the top five players namely Amazon Associate, CJ Affiliate, Awin, Rakuten Affiliate Network, and ShareAsale hold a combined market share of just over 70%. The remaining players are small and medium-sized businesses, with a combined market share of just under 30%.

These companies have adopted various competitive strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, leading players have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and gain a foothold in emerging markets. Additionally, leading companies are also expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small-scale and domestic companies.

The competitive landscape in the global affiliate marketing platform market is expected to intensify as more players enter the market and existing players look to expand their market share. To remain competitive, companies are investing in product innovation and technology upgrades, and are also increasing their marketing efforts to reach a wider audience.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/affiliate-marketing-platform-market

Key Players are Focusing on Developing Innovative Technologies to Seize Growth Opportunity in Affiliate marketing Platform Market

By product, the cost per sale segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and highest CAGR in the global affiliate marketing software market as it offers higher affiliate commission and rates than the other segments such as cost per lead or cost per click. Virtual products are dominating the application segment as it provides higher commissions compared to physical products.

The overall market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for ad-tech solutions and rising demand for automated services. Growing adoption of online platforms and social media campaigns, along with government initiatives to promote e-commerce, are also driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as increasing investments in digital marketing and increasing number of mobile devices are driving the market. Furthermore, increasing use of mobile applications and increasing demand for digital marketing tools are further propelling the growth of the market.

However, data security issues and lack of awareness about digital marketing are projected to restrain the growth of the affiliate marketing platform market during the forecast period. Additionally, the high cost associated with affiliate software can also hamper market growth.

To capitalize on the opportunities, key players are focusing on developing innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Moreover, key players are also expanding their presence in untapped markets by forming strategic collaborations with regional players. For instance, Amazon recently partnered with regional companies to launch the Amazon Music app in Brazil.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Admitad

Affiliatly

Alibaba

Amazon

AWIN

Bluehost

CJ Affiliate

Clickbank

Converting Team

CrakRevenue

eBay

Everflow.io

iDevAffiliate

LeadDyno

Leadpages

Omnistar Affiliate

Post Affiliate Pro

Rakuten

Referral Rock

ReferralCandy

Refersion

ShareASale

Shopify

StudioPress

Tapfiliate

Targeleon

Tradedoubler

XM Global Limited

BDSwiss Group

eToro

FxPro Group Limited

ForexTime Limited

IC Markets

IG Group plc

IronFX

Pepperstone Group Limited

XTB

VantageFX

Plus500

MultiBank

AvaTrade

ActivTrades

Eightcap Affiliates

Libertex Affiliates

Blackbull Affiliates

FP Markets

Other Prominent players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/affiliate-marketing-platform-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com