PEEK Dental Implants Market Value to Surpass US$ 84.9 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global PEEK dental implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.



The prevalence of dental disorders has increased among consumers of different age groups in the past few years. Hence, demand for products such as polyetheretherketone (PEEK) dental implants in dental procedures has increased. PEEK dental implant has features such as high strength, superior biocompatibility, and lightweight, which has made these implants a suitable choice over other products.

Advancements in three-dimensional printing technology have helped obtain improved, customized PEEK dental implants. An increase in demand for these products is likely to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

Leading players are gaining an edge over competitors and generating revenue by launching new PEEK dental implants. Additionally, prominent players are collaborating with other players to expand their presence and improve revenue share.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46392

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Usage of Dental Bridges to Replace Missing Teeth : Based on product, the global market has been classified into dental bridges, dental abutments, dental dentures, and dental crowns. The dental bridges segment emerged as the dominant segment in 2021, as these are more reliable and cost-effective than other products. Dental bridges can be customized to the shape, size, and color of the teeth. Furthermore, dental bridges can be easily fabricated and installed with fewer visits to dentist. These factors are likely to augment the segment.



Based on product, the global market has been classified into dental bridges, dental abutments, dental dentures, and dental crowns. The dental bridges segment emerged as the dominant segment in 2021, as these are more reliable and cost-effective than other products. Dental bridges can be customized to the shape, size, and color of the teeth. Furthermore, dental bridges can be easily fabricated and installed with fewer visits to dentist. These factors are likely to augment the segment. Increase in PEEK Dental Implants Demand in Dental Clinics: In terms of end-use, the global market has been divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinics segment is projected to account for the dominant market share during the forecast period, as these facilities offer services such as placement of PEEK dental implants. Dental clinics can be accessed easily by patients and are equipped with modern technology to conduct the desired dental procedures.

PEEK Dental Implants Market - Key Drivers

Rise in need for missing teeth replacement among the geriatric population is driving the PEEK dental implants market

An increase in demand for cosmetic procedures globally is anticipated to boost market demand during the forecast period

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=46392<ype=S

PEEK Dental Implants Market - Regional Insights

Europe is projected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. Increase in awareness in Germany and the U.K. about the advantages of using dental implants to improve dental health is expected to accelerate market development in the region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in dental tourism, availability of cost-efficient dental procedures, and the production of new materials for dental implants in India and China

PEEK Dental Implants Market - Key Players

The global market is competitive, with the presence of large number of international and regional players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period. Prominent market players are investing in research and development activities to produce improved products that would meet customer requirements. Demand for these products could help market players grow during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are

Evonik Industries AG,

MK Precision,

Phoenix Implants GmbH,

DiFusion Technologies, Inc., and Invibio Limited.

Ask for References –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=46392

The global PEEK dental implants market has been segmented as follows:

Product Dental Bridges Dental Abutments Dental Dentures Dental Crowns

End-use Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

Regions Covered North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Related Healthcare Reports

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com