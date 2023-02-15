Keith House to be Oasis of Calm, Gift to Fort Worth

Adjacent to the Trinity Trails in southwest Fort Worth, a newly commissioned installation by the internationally known artist James Turrell is under construction within Keith House, a modern-day version of a traditional meeting house.

The work—titled The Keith Skyspace, 2023—will be one of Turrell's Skyspaces, which use light as a medium to evoke wonder and a sense of peace.

Keith House seeks to be an oasis of calm in addition to a venue for meetings and milestone events like weddings and memorials. Located at 4814 Edwards Ranch Road near The Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, Keith House expects to open in mid-2023, according to Adelaide Leavens, executive director of Entrada of Texas and the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation (pronounced "meet-ah Alice"), the nonprofits that are building the venue and will operate the facility.

"Keith House hopes to entice and welcome visitors to an experience unlike anything else in the area," said Leavens.

According to Leavens, the 3,200-square-foot Keith House and its surrounding two acres will offer broad appeal as a non-sectarian gathering space where the commonalities of many spiritual explorations converge, reflecting values like truth, peace, mutual respect, and the power of silence.

"In its simplicity, Keith House will make room for whatever states of mind visitors bring," said Leavens.

Keith House and the Skyspace installation were conceived as a "gift to the entire Fort Worth community" by the foundation established by the late Meta Alice Keith Bratten.

When Keith House opens, visitors will experience Turrell's Skyspace daily at sunrise and sunset. Guests at other Skyspace sites around the world have described them as mesmerizing plays between the sky's changing light, which is visible through a roof-top opening, and light around the ceiling perimeter.

Construction on Keith House began in July 2022 on land provided by Cassco in a wooded setting near Clearfork, with Bennett Partners as architects, SpawGlass as general contractor, and The Projects Group as project managers.

After launching Keith House in 2023, Entrada anticipates additional installations, which will reflect the same extensive research the foundation put into Keith House.

"We want to find the right artists and the right locations to honor Meta Alice and Fort Worth," Leavens concluded.

About Keith House

Keith House is a modern-day meeting house and art installation, featuring The Keith Skyspace, 2023, by artist James Turrell. Keith House is under construction now along the Trinity River in Fort Worth's Clearfork development, with a projected opening of mid-2023. For updates and inquiries and to join the Keith House mailing list, visit keithhouse.org.

About Entrada of Texas

Entrada of Texas is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2018. Entrada's mission is to enable discovery that will expand curiosity and heighten the influence of art by offering the people of Fort Worth compelling contemporary expressions in unexpected settings.

