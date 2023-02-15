Global PPE Detection Market to Grow at 78.9% CAGR and Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027 [219 Pages Report]

PPE Detection Market to Grow at 78.9% CAGR and Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the global PPE detection industry has seen significant growth due to the rising demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in workplaces around the world. PPE detection is a safety technology used to reduce the risk of injury to workers by detecting when PPE is not being worn correctly, or when it is missing from a particular area. Companies are increasingly investing in PPE detection technology to ensure that their employees are adequately protected while on the job.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “PPE Detection Market by Type, Deployment, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the PPE detection market size accounted for $31.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,979.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 78.9% from 2020 to 2027. PPE detection system verifies if the person is wearing the PPE on the working site or not. PPE kits are for body safety and failing to use these can cause injuries or even death in case of accidents. Thus, many production and manufacturing infrastructures install PPE detection systems at the entrance of the working sites to verify the PPE kits on the body of the workers and to restrict the working without PPE kits to enter the site.

The growth of the PPE detection industry is driven by a range of factors. As occupational health and safety regulations become stricter, employers are looking for ways to ensure compliance, and this has led to an increased demand for PPE detection technology. Additionally, advances in technology such as facial recognition, RFID tags, and other sensors have allowed companies to develop more sophisticated PPE detection systems. This has made it easier for employers to monitor their employees’ use of PPE and ensure that they are wearing it correctly.

The PPE detection industry is also being driven by the rising awareness of workplace safety. Companies are increasingly aware of the potential risks and costs associated with workplace accidents, and are investing in PPE detection technology to minimize these risks. Additionally, government regulations and initiatives such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have helped to increase the demand for PPE detection systems.

The PPE detection industry is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more companies look to ensure the safety of their employees. Additionally, government regulations and initiatives are expected to continue to drive the demand for PPE detection technology. As such, the industry is well-positioned for continued growth in the future.

The PPE detection market is segmented into type, deployment, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into eye, face & head, hand, body and other. Depending on deployment, it is classified into on-premises and cloud. By end-user industry, it is segregated into oil & gas, construction, healthcare, food processing and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the eye, face & head segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By deployment, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end-user industry, the construction segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

The major players profiled in the PPE detection market include Agile Lab (AIM2), Axis Communications AB, Intenseye, OptiSol Business Solution, Pervasive Technologies, Skyl.ai, System One Digital, Uncanny Vision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vehant Technologies, VITech and Wipro Limited. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the PPE detection market.



