SeabuckWonders Wins Multiple Delicious Living 2023 Beauty & Body Awards
Customer Favorites Omega 7 Complete and Exfoliating Facial Cleanser Take the Gold!CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delicious Living Magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, announced the winners of its 13th annual Beauty & Body Awards. Each year, Delicious Living selects the top natural products to educate consumers on the most trusted beauty and body-care products in an increasingly saturated market. The company is excited that once again SeabuckWonders, the ‘Original Sea Buckthorn Company’ received several awards this year.
SeabuckWonders received a Gold Retailer Choice Award for its Omega 7 Complete. Omega 7 Complete combines organic pure sea buckthorn seed oil along with sea buckthorn berry oil for a powerful blend excellent for fighting dryness, supporting beauty, and supporting overall health. Sea buckthorn berry is nature’s top plant-based source for a multitude of fatty acids including the rare Omega 7. This product also received the Bronze Consumer Choice Award.
SeabuckWonders’ Sea Buckthorn Exfoliating Cleanser also received a Gold Retailer Choice Award and Silver Consumer Choice Award.
This unique cleanser is formulated to balance all skin types and is a healthier alternative to many other exfoliating washes. Natural jojoba esters exfoliate to revive dull skin and boost blood circulation in the skin for a fresh complexion. Packed with natural omega fatty acids from a blend of sea buckthorn oil, this gentle cleanser washes away daily impurities and dead cells without stripping the skin of its natural oils. This product also received the Silver Consumer Choice Award.
“These awards are given to natural beauty and body-care products that demonstrate integrity, inspiration, and innovation for good within the natural product industry, disrupting the status quo and working to provide better health in beauty for more people,” said Ellen Wheeler, vice president of sales of Delicious Living. “They are recognized as a symbol of excellence among consumers, influencers, industry peers, media, buyers, retailers, suppliers and health practitioners.”
About SeabuckWonders
SeabuckWonders was the first company to introduce sea buckthorn oil to United States consumers, providing only Himalayan, USDA Certified Organic Sea Buckthorn oil for over 20 years. Consumers can depend on the highest quality sea buckthorn oils when choosing SeabuckWonders.
The SeabuckWonders Difference
What separates their products from other brands? SeabuckWonders oversees every step of production from berries grown on our organic farm to the finished product. This commitment to quality allows SeabuckWonders to offer the purest organic sea buckthorn oils in the market with the highest levels of Omega 7.
You can find them at select retailers or online at: http://www.seabuckwonders.com/products/
