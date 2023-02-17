Reviva Labs welcomes its newest team member Julia Handy

Reviva Labs Logo

Julia expands Reviva’s marketing and design team with an infusion of Gen Z’s highly collaborative, self-reliant, and pragmatic attitude.

Reviva is extremely lucky to have Julia, who’s eager and willing to contribute to all facets of the business, from product marketing to social media. She is an extraordinary asset to the team” — Bill Levins

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs continues to extend its capabilities by hiring amazing and accomplished team members, the latest being Julia Handy. Julia hit the ground running, which is understandable since she’s not only a talented designer; she’s also a workout enthusiast.

Julia graduated cum laude from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design. Having worked freelance all through her school days to build her resume and experience, she finished college seasoned and knowledgeable beyond her chronological age.

As Reviva’s newest Graphic Designer / Marketing Associate Julia will be channeling her passion and energy into the Reviva Brand. “Reviva is extremely lucky to have Julia, who’s eager and willing to contribute to all facets of the business, from product marketing to social media. She is an extraordinary asset to the team,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs.

When not at Reviva or at the gym, you’ll find Julia refueling her creative energies hiking local trails, lounging on the nearest beach, or engrossed in her other artistic outlet, photography. Everyone at Reviva anticipates seeing where Reviva products appear during Julia’s various nature outings.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For 50 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.