Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,915 in the last 365 days.

Teck to Present at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BMO 32nd Annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern/11:00 a.m. Pacific. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://app.webinar.net/QwPOzO4lLa8.

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck’s website at: www.teck.com.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Teck to Present at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 27, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.