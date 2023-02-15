Wood Plastic Composites Market is Set to Witness an Uptick Size USD 16.06 Billion by year 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market Report to 2032 - Featuring Renolit, TimberTech and Trex Company Among Others. Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold 30.11% of the global share in the global wood plastic composites market by the end of 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wood plastic composites market is forecasted to flourish at a CAGR of 11.3% and reach a valuation of USD 16.06 Billion by 2032, while it holds a revenue of USD 6.38 Billion in 2022.



Growing construction and repairing activities in the areas with dilapidated buildings are fueling the sales of wood-plastic composites, though the covid-19 has damaged the supply chain and distribution channel, limiting the growth of wood plastic composites market.

Wood plastic composite with its lower melting temperature, unlike the other conventional wood products is expected to grow at a decent rate over the forecast period. Its lower cost and energy-efficient structure attracts a lot of end-users, fueling the sales of wood plastic composites.

Expanding wood-plastic composites market size can be attributed to its nature-friendly feature because of which it is used in planned cities to keep the environment healthy and the habitat more natural. This not only increases the sales of wood plastic composites but creates positive future prospects for the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

As on 2022, the valuation of wood plastic composites market is US $ 6.38 billion.

In 2032, the valuation for the wood plastic composites market is expected to be US $ 16.06 billion.

Based on the application, the building and construction segment holds 71% of the global revenue.

Based on the product type, the leading segment is Polypropylene holding 13% of the market share.

Asia Pacific is currently the largest market having 30.11% of the global share.

South American market is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets and is currently showing positive signs.

North American market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period because of the wide scope in the usage of the product.

European market as well is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the eco-friendly aspect of the product.

“The usage of the wood plastic composites has increased in the recent times owing its lower cost and energy-efficient manufacturing processes, and increased scope of usage. Additionally, an important aspect associated with wood plastic composites are that these are eco-friendly, which contribute to the cause of sustainable development.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The Wood plastic composites market is composed of enterprises that are focusing on expanding their supply chain and the sales channel. The key competitors understand and focus on experimenting with the product while making it nature-friendly and industry-specific for the end users. This makes the competitive landscape more dynamic and versatile, thereby leading to the expansion of wood plastic composites market.

Recent Developments

CertainTeed Corporation has added new products into its siding portfolio that includes vinyl, polymer, stone and composite siding. Composite siding includes construction specific wood plastic composites. This fuels the sales of wood plastic composites.

Fiberon and BlueLinx has introduced 14 new distribution spaces for composite decking and railing products. These new distribution centers are located in Denver, Colorado, Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, among other cities, pushing the demand for wood plastic composites

Wood Plastic Composites Market by Segmentation

By Product Type:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinylchloride



By Application Outlook:

Building and Construction

Automotive Components

Industrial and Consumer Goods



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



