Indoor Air Purification Market to Exhibit an Incredible Growth of USD 34,632.87 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand and Opportunities

The increasing use of air purifiers to contain airborne contaminants and the advent of smart air purifiers are driving the global indoor air purification market. Additionally, growth in the e-commerce sector has allowed higher penetration of air purifiers across the globe and improvement in sensor technology has miniaturized the air purifier. However, the high cost associated with air purifier and various concerns regarding air purifier is estimated to act as a restraint for the market. Moreover, continuous fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and high Electricity consumption leading to high electricity costs because of air purifiers are challenging the market growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the indoor air purification market is expected to reach a value of USD 34,632.87 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The solution segment accounts for the largest offering segment in the air purification market. The indoor air purification market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Indoor purification is done by the products such as humidifiers, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers in industrial, commercial and residential sectors. These products are developed and produced with motive to change the quality of indoor air, in an individual room or within an area. These products are normally small so they can be efficiently moved, and do not require installations in case of residential application. Air quality items are getting huge traction and demand from Eastern-influences complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). CAM is a spectrum of therapies, treatments, and health systems; both ancient and new; can be normally identified as health and wellness practices falling outside of the spectrum of normal Western medicine and Western consumer habits. With the growth in consumer knowledge of, an interest in, better air quality, there is a great opportunity for manufacturers and companies to position air quality items as must-have products for home, office and in commercial spaces.

Recent Development

In August 2022, Carrier announced its plan to offer to abound healthy air starter package to Universities, entertainment venues, schools and commercial real estate organizations. Under this plan, the company will provide a simple, quick, and cost-effective way to monitor, visualize and react to the unseen components of indoor air quality (IAQ), helping support occupant wellness. Through this step, the company aims to increase its market dominance in the global indoor air purification market.

In June 2021, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. announced its partnership with The Clorox Company. Under the agreement, Hamilton Beach Brands plans to launch a line of premium air purifiers under the Clorox brand name that will remove 99.97% of allergens and particulates from pollen, dust, and smoke. This is estimated to allow the company to use the Clorox Company license for its offered product for the indoor air purification market.

The Indoor Air Purification Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Xiaomi

Dyson

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Smart Air Filters Pvt Ltd

Americair Corporation

Woongjin Coway

Honeywell International Inc

SHARP CORPORATION

LG Electronics

Blueair

Whirlpool

Alencorp

Holmes Products

Levoit

Winix Inc

Austin Air

Opportunities

Rise in demand for air filters due to health awareness among consumers

When compared to outdoor air, interior air pollution levels can be up to five times higher. Whether in the convenience of their home or place of employment, people spend more than 90% of their time indoors. Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), health and well-being are closely related. Breathing air which is free of pollutants not only improves the quality of life but also reduces the risk of respiratory infections, and minimizes the risk of developing a variety of chronic diseases. Organizations namely American Air Filter (AAF) have a number of options to connect with the target audience and inform them about IAQ & its significance. The increase in consumer awareness towards the health impact such as irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, headaches, dizziness, and fatigue, respiratory diseases, heart disease, and cancer creates a prospect for the growth of the global air purifier market. Air filters are one of the growing markets across the globe. With people becoming more aware of the need to breathe clean air that is free from allergens and disease-causing microorganisms, the demand for air purifiers has increased significantly in recent years.

Some of the Most Important Questions Scrutinized in the Business Intelligence Report:

What are the key growth parameters for this global market during the forecast period?

Which key players are expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period?

Who are the leading vendors and manufacturers in this market?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market for business development and geographical expansion?

Which end-use industries can trigger high demand in the market over the forecast period?

What are the key segments in this market?

Which regional player will have anticipated leading the global market in terms of size?

What is the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Which obstacles must new players overcome in order to occupy a major position?

Key Market Segments Covered in Indoor Air Purification Industry Research

By product

Dust Collectors & Vacuums

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Mist Eliminators

Bad Odour & Harmful Gasses

Fire & Emergency Exhaust

Viruses & Fungus

By Category

Small Room

Medium Room

Large Room

By Technology

HEPA

Electrostatic Precipitators

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

By Function

Manual

Sensor

Others

By Outer Material

Plastic

Metal

By Price Range

Low

Mid

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

E-Commerce

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Indoor Air Purification Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The indoor air purification market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, category, technology, function, outer material, price range, distribution channel, and application, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the indoor air purification market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market due to consumers' increasing awareness about air purifiers and their advantages, such as containing airborne contaminants. Additionally, the rapid urbanization in the region, especially in developing nations, has boosted consumers' need for air purifiers.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, trends porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing usage of air purifiers to contain airborne contaminants

An airborne disease is caused by a microorganism that is transmitted through the air. These organisms may be spread through sneezing, coughing, spraying of liquids, the spread of dust, or any activity that results in the generation of aerosolized particles. There are many airborne diseases that are of clinical importance and include bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The microorganisms may be spread through sneezing, coughing, spraying of liquids, the spread of dust, or any activity that results in the generation of aerosolized particles. The microorganisms transmitted airborne can be spread via a fine mist, dust, aerosols, or liquids. Additionally, the aerosolized particles may be generated from a source of infection, such as body secretions of an infected patient or even an animal. The infected aerosolized particles often remain suspended in the air currents and may travel considerable distances, although many particles will drop off within the vicinity. As the distance travelled of the aerosol particle increases, the risk of infection increases. Airborne precautions necessitate the prevention of infections and the use of available interventions in healthcare facilities to prevent the transmission of airborne particles such as air filters. When used properly, air cleaners and HVAC filters can help reduce airborne contaminants including viruses in a building or small space. This use of air purifier to contain airborne contaminants and infections is the reason of increasing demand of air purifier, globally; acting as a driver for global indoor air purification market.

The advent of smart air purifier

Air purifier are been used form 20th century, initially for the industrial purposes but with the rise of pollution levels across the globe and advent of technological solutions; its use has increased. The growing air pollution level in urban regions are prime concerns for health for large section of society. In parallel, the use of technology in order to increase the efficiency and ease the use of air filter has resulted in development of smart air purifier. Smart air purifier allows a user to monitor and control the indoor air quality through a dedicated application in smartphone. The product also helps track indoor air quality over a period of time which enables consumers to observe the time of the day with the best and worst air quality. This increase its impact on the user, as a result the demand of smart air purifier is increasing across the nations which is driving the market

Growth in e- commerce sector

Ecommerce (or electronic commerce) is the buying and selling of goods or services over the Internet. It encompasses a wide variety of data, systems and tools for online buyers and sellers, including mobile shopping and online payment encryption. In current times, most businesses with an online presence use an online store and/or platform to conduct ecommerce marketing and sales activities and to oversee logistics and fulfilment which is resulting in the rapid growth of e-commerce sectors. As the e-commerce sector is growing the ability of buy products as per requirement by the customer are becoming easier and businesses can also list the goods with competitive price on multiple e-commerce platform to expand the market reachability. The increasing demand of air purifier in urban region due to its advantages; function has boosted its sales on e-commerce site such as amazon, shoplift, flipchart.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Indoor Air Purification Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By product Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Category Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Technology Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Function Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Outer Material Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Price Range Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Application Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Distribution Channel Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Region Global Indoor Air Purification Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

