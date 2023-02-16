Iris Transforms Dating Landscape with Cutting-Edge AI, Hits 2 Million User Mark

Iris Dating

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iris Dating, the next-generation dating app that utilizes artificial intelligence to predict mutual attraction, has just reached a milestone with over 2 million users. Committed to fostering a secure and trustworthy environment, Iris has implemented a mandatory selfie verification for profile pictures. This ensures that all profiles are genuine, eliminating the possibility of catfishing and providing a trustworthy environment for users to connect and find love.

Over 300,000 potential catfishers have been successfully blocked, to accomplish the safety and authenticity of our users.

With its unique approach to matchmaking, Iris is revolutionizing the dating scene and quickly becoming the go-to choice for those seeking meaningful connections. Moreover, Iris Dating integrates ChatGPT AI technology to create highly personalized and compelling bios for its users, that truly reflect their unique personalities and interests, elevating their dating experience to new heights.

“Iris Dating was born out of my fascination with the potential of Artificial Intelligence to understand who you find attractive.” - says Igor Khalatian, CEO and Founder of Iris. “The idea captured my imagination and I was driven to bring it to life. I wondered if I could create a dating app that could effectively build an AI clone that understood what facial features a person finds most attractive in another person – a clone that could scan a million people in minutes and zone in on the few who fit a person’s type.”

Igor Khalatian, a tech enthusiast and holder of a Ph.D. in Computer Science and 13 patents, brings extensive industry experience to his ventures. He honed his skills at Bell Labs research and later worked as Vice President of Development at Oracle Corporation after his previous company was acquired. When not working, Igor enjoys climbing and has reached the summit of Everest and over 200 high peaks around the world.

“At Iris, our goal is to provide a personalized dating experience for those tired of endless swiping and catfishing.” - continues Igor Khalatian. “Our advanced three-phase training process uses AI to understand what you find attractive and recommend compatible partners beyond just mutual interests and proximity. When you register with Iris, you undergo a unique training process. Initially, you'll be shown random photos and asked to rate them. However, as Iris learns more about your preferences, it starts to show you photos it thinks you will like. This leads to a significant increase in the percentage of photos that you'll find attractive. For women, the rate jumps from 3% to 55%, and for men, it increases from 10% to 85%.”

One of the key reasons for iris's success is its ability to continuously learn and improve the user experience. With its cutting-edge AttractionDNA™ technology, Iris is able to match users with partners they are attracted to, resulting 40 times higher chance of finding a mutual match compared to other dating apps.

When detecting a high level of mutual attraction using its AI, Iris will pay up to $3,000 in airfare for users who live more than 300 miles apart so they can take their relationship to the next level by meeting in person.

Download iris on the App Store or Google Play.

About Iris Team

iris was created by a team of people who were tired of swiping endlessly, tired of being catfished, tired of fake profiles—in other words: tired of wasting time. The gamification of online dating has made it a very time-consuming process: the quantity of interactions has eclipsed the quality of connections. Because machine learning is a never-ending process, the more iris learns about a member’s taste over time, the more accurate results become. Iris keeps learning from all the choices users make so recommendations are constantly improving, streamlining the experience by reducing worthless interactions and redefining the way users find love online.

Iris Dating app