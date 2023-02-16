Puerto Rico car rental industry gets a major boost at International car Rental company Zezgo opens offices on the island
Zezgo Rent A Car commences operation on the island of Puerto Rico with the initial opening at Luis Muñoz Marín International AirportSAN JUAN AIRPORT, CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zezgo Rent A Car commences operation on the island of Puerto Rico with the initial opening at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to service both the business traveller and tourists with a range of nearly new vehicles. The opening on the island is part of Zezgo’s expansion plans in the Caribbean.
Mr Little, co-founder and company Chairman for TL International Group T/A Zezgo Rent a Car had the following to say “The Zezgo brand continues to attract car rental business investors because of it proven operational methods and the service it offers to the customer. There are many lucrative locations worldwide, that are still available under franchise agreements and each opening, just like this opening in Puerto Rico, is a special moment in the development of the brand.
I am pleased to formally welcome Javier Vazquez and his team to the family and look forward to a very prosperous future for both companies. I am excited to see the photo’s of the official opening of the brand, in April, which will be attended by Mr Taylor, Co-founder & CEO of TL International group T/A Zezgo Rent A Car. We wish Javier Vazquez all the best for the future, I am sure, along with his team is going to deliver a very special service to al customers of Zezgo Javier Vazquez made the following comment “We are so excited to join the Zezgo family. From the moment I contacted the team they made me feel like part of the family, they even invited me to join them for they yearly dinner get together, it was a privilege. Having spoke with Mr Little I knew immediately this was the company we needed to partner with. So excited to be getting started!”
