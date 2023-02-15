Ice Cream Market growing at a CAGR of 5% and estimated to reach $122.1 Billion by 2031

Ice Cream

Rise in disposable income majorly drives the growth of the global ice cream market, especially in the developing economies.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in disposable income majorly drives the growth of the global ice cream market, especially in the developing economies. In addition, increase in number of convenience stores and increased preference for different flavors fuel the ice cream market growth.

The ice cream market was valued at $68,052.20 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $122.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2372

Ice creams are made up of dairy items such as milk and cream combined with dry fruits, flavors, and other ingredients. Ice cream is a sweetened solidified nourishment made using milk and cream. The preparation of ice cream also involves natural products or different fixings and flavors. It is ordinarily sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. The major factors driving the market growth include rise in disposable income in emerging economies and increased preference for niche ice cream flavors. However, the seasonality of the ice cream products and health concerns associated with it act as a major restraint for the global ice cream market size.

The global ice cream industry is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the ice cream market is categorized into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. On the basis of flavor, the market is segmented into vanilla, chocolate, fruit, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2372

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of manufacturing facilities, which hampered the growth of the global ice cream market.

Moreover, the supply chain was disrupted, which in turn, created several challenges for the manufacturers.

Nevertheless, the market is steadily recovering in 2022.

The vanilla segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Consumers have become more conscious about sugar intake and prefer products offering high nutrition value; thus, the demand for sugar-free, organic, and calorie products is on the rise globally. Manufacturers such as Mars are reformulating their products and focusing on development of sugar-free, functional, and organic variants. Introduction of these variants in the market is expected to boost value sales and help manufacturers in delivering products, which support ice cream market trends.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7e7d1a9324533e8269e94afc9371805e

The key players operating in the global ice cream market are Unilever Group Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., Mars, Blue Bell Creameries, Lotte Confectionery, Wells Dairy Inc., Turkey Hill, Mihan Dairy Inc., and Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. These major market players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach. The strategies adopted in the market are product launch and acquisition. New market players are also entering the market with new flavors.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position in the ice cream market, in terms of value during the forecast period.

The take-home ice cream segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the artisanal ice cream segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

LAMEA accounted for approximately one-sixth share of the global ice cream market in 2020.

The Asia-Pacific ice cream market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Similar Reports:

Yogurt Market Expected to Reach $171.8 Billion by 2031

Cheese Market Expected to Reach 199.7 Billion by 2030

Upcoming Reports:

Coconut Butter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-butter-market

Cornmeal Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cornmeal-market

Functional Flours Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/functional-flours-market

Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mycoprotein-meat-substitute-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research