Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,855 in the last 365 days.

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $735,000, compared to the $843,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $3,163,000, compared to the $3,207,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share was $5.19 for December 31, 2022, compared to $5.26 for December 31, 2021. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.24% for 2022 compared to 1.30% for 2021. The Return on Equity finished the year at 15.47% for December 31, 2022, compared to 11.27% for December 31, 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

 
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
 
  12/31/22   12/31/21  
             
Total assets $ 255,048   $ 247,706  
             
Loans receivable, net   159,195     139,480  
Allowance for loan losses   1,969     2,018  
Cash and cash equivalents   6,753     11,644  
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks   3,000     5,000  
Securities available for sale   71,922     82,080  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,082     1,969  
Deposits   216,675     216,560  
FHLB borrowings and note payable   16,000     -  
Accrued Interest and other liabilities   1,932     2,686  
Shareholders’ equity   20,441     28,460  
Shares Issued and Outstanding   609,742     607,487  
Nonperforming loans   646     325  
Real Estate Owned   -     -  



    Quarter ended 12/31
 		  Year ended 12/31
 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
                         
Interest income $ 2,863   $ 3,114   $ 9,730   $ 8,847  
Interest expense   586     127     1,226     548  
Net interest income   2,277     2,987     8,504     8,299  
Provision for loan losses   -     -     -     74  
Net interest income after provision   2,277     2,987     8,504     8,225  
Gain on sale of investment/assets   -     -     -     -  
Gain/Loss on sale of REO   -     6     4     6  
Gain on sale of loans   9     146     225     917  
Gain on BOLI Settlement   -     -     -     45  
Other income   215     135     1,006     977  
Total general, admin & other expense   1,636     1,624     6,125     6,279  
Earnings before income taxes   865     1,055     3,614     3,885  
Income tax expense   130     212     451     678  
Net Income $ 735   $ 843   $ 3,163   $ 3,207  
                         
Earnings Per share             $ 5.19   $ 5.26  
Shares Outstanding               608,504     608,940  

 


You just read:

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.