Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,982 in the last 365 days.

Dan McGowan Named CEO of Mainline Environmental

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, OH, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental consulting and technical services company Mainline Environmental announced today that Dan McGowan has been named CEO effective December 5, 2022. Currently owned by Evolution Capital Partners, Mainline is a full-service environmental solution company that employs more than 50 associates across New York and New Jersey.

"We are excited to partner with Dan and his team at Mainline Environmental as they continue to build and expand the company," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. “His experience in business development as well as his proven leadership ability make him an ideal fit for this role.”

McGowan has over 20 years of experience building and leading performance-driven organizations, combining strategic and tactical financial expertise with strong business development and operational execution. Before joining Mainline Environmental, McGowan served as chief operating officer at Wilmington Paper Corporation. He also held leadership roles at Smarter Sorting, RiverRoad Waste Solutions, Inc., Interstate Waste Services, and Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp.

“Mainline Environmental is making a difference in our community every day by helping to ensure the places we work, live and play are safe,” shared McGowan. “I’m excited to join the team as we work toward improving providing environmentally friendly services that help identify, evaluate and remediate the impact of hazardous materials.”

McGowan earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University.

About Mainline Environmental
Mainline Environmental is a leading full-service environmental solution company servicing property owners, school districts, municipalities, and other businesses by supporting their testing, compliance, remediation, training, and laboratory needs. Mainline enables healthy environments where you live, work, and play by advising and advocating for clients who seek safer, compliant communities. https://mainlineenvironmental.com/

Attachments 


Victoria Pishkula
Roop & Co.
vpishkula@roopco.com

You just read:

Dan McGowan Named CEO of Mainline Environmental

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.