Demand For Sweet Biscuits Is Estimated To Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 192 Billion By The End Of 2033: Fact.MR Report

Sweet biscuits are a popular source of energy due to their nutritious composition consisting of fibers, fats, and carbohydrates. Consumers around the world are incorporating biscuits into their breakfast routines due to their high nutritional value. The market for sweet biscuits is growing with the introduction of innovative shapes, packaging, and flavors. The growing demand for healthy snacks and rising per capita consumption of sweet biscuits in developing economies are presenting lucrative opportunities for players. Whole grain snacks such as oats and millets are also attracting health-conscious consumers globally.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 192 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Demand for sweet biscuits is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The global sweet biscuits market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 192 billion by 2033.

The current size of the sweet biscuits industry is US$ 109 billion.

Sales of sweet biscuits in Germany are predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for sweet biscuits in Canada is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.



“Rising preference for convenient snacking options and increased accessibility through retail channels are anticipated to contribute to the demand growth for sweet biscuits,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Frontrunners

Britannia Industries Ltd.

United Biscuits

Burton’s Biscuit Company

Parle Products Ltd.

Nestlé

Mondelez International

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of sweet biscuits are incorporating effective strategies for innovative product development to expand their geographical presence.

For instance,

In June 2022, Kellogg launched two unique flavors as part of the Special K range: Dark Chocolate Curls and Mixed Berries with Blackcurrant. These newly launched products contain oat grain fiber and puffed grains to support gut health.

In April 2022, Britannia introduced the first co-created biscuit, Britannia Marie Gold Jeera, for the market in Tamil Nadu (India). This region-specific launch engaged homemakers in the manufacturing of these biscuits.

Segmentation of Sweet Biscuits Industry Research

By Product : Plain Biscuits Cookies Filled Biscuits Chocolate-coated Biscuits Others

By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialist Retailers Convenience Stores Online Stores Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Sweet biscuits Market Report

What is the projected value of the Sweet biscuits Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Sweet biscuits Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Sweet biscuits Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Sweet biscuits Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Sweet biscuits Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Sweet biscuits Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sweet biscuits market for the period 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product type (plain biscuits, cookies, filled biscuits, chocolate-coated biscuits, others), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online stores, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

