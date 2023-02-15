Global Nematicide Market Size Grows Steadily to Touch USD 2.3 Billion with a CAGR of 5.92% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the highest market share due to dwindling arable land and rising food demand. The adoption of new farming techniques is also expected to boost demand for nematicides in this region. As a result, the market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period due to rising global demand for nematodes derived from biological sources and an increase in nematode infection in crops. Asia Pacific is expected to gain traction. Agriculture policies that promote food security, sanitation, and quality have expanded the use of nematicides throughout the Asia-Pacific area.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global nematicide market size at USD 1.54 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects Global Nematicide Market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.92% reaching a value of USD 2.26 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global nematicide market include increasing environmental concerns worldwide, growing demand for food security and improved crop yields and increasing incidence of plant-parasitic nematodes. Rising consumer preference for organic food products across the globe. The market is growing faster as a result of the rising trend of bio-nematicides brought on by the push for the adoption of sustainable agricultural methods. The market is further influenced by the increased focus on integrated pest management strategies and government funding for the creation of bio-nematicides as alternatives to traditional synthetic pesticides. Also, the market for nematicides is positively impacted by the growth in pollution cases, increasing demand for high-value crops, increased usage of various biological products, rising environmental concerns, and agricultural losses from pest infestations. Likewise, the market players will have lucrative prospects because to the rise in demand for customized solutions targeted at certain pests and the use of biological to gain traction during the forecast period. However, environmental concerns related to chemical substances are anticipated to restrain the growth of global nematicide market.

Global Nematicide Market – Overview

Chemical substances called nematicides are employed to manage parasitic worms like threadworms and roundworms. They are among the most widely used pesticides on the planet and have been used for ages in various forms. Nematocides is another name for nematicides. Nematicides are normally administered equally across a field, however the distribution and population density of plant-parasitic nematodes are not. In addition, nematicide, a kind of chemical pesticide, is employed to eradicate worms that parasitize plants. Nematicides have a history of being highly volatile, broad-spectrum poisons that promote soil mobility. A carbamate insecticide called aldicarb (Temik) is primarily utilized in commercial nematicide. Nematicides, which are chemically produced substances that kill or harm nematodes, are another option. These products enable nematicidal or metastatic effects against nematodes. Nematicidal substances are extremely poisonous and kill exposed worms, whereas metastatic substances impede or delay the hatching of nematode eggs rather than killing nematodes.

Impact of COVID -19 on Global Nematicide Market

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the market for nematicides. Lockdown restrictions imposed globally caused supply chain interruptions, which in turn upset the parties involved in the delivery of goods to the intended locations. Production efficiency has decreased as a result of factors including scarcity of workforce and a restricted supply of raw materials.

Global Nematicide Market – By Crop

Based on crop, global nematicide market is divided into Vegetable, Field Crops, and Fruits segments. The vegetables segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to the increasing rates of nematode infection on several vegetables, including carrots, potatoes, and tomatoes. Roots that have been infected by nematodes become deformed and injured, which lowers the product's quality and yield. Nematodes also intensify the negative effects of bacteria and fungi. Therefore, to cure nematodes and prevent product losses, vegetable crop growers utilize nematicide treatments. In the upcoming years, demand for bio-based nematicide products is anticipated to increase due to farmers' growing preference for growing organic fruits, vegetables, and grains. Similarly, the fruit segment is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to the potential presence of plant-parasitic nematodes on the roots and leaves of fruit crops. In fruit orchards, a number of nematode species are known to produce severe root necrosis, which has a considerable negative impact on the economy. Citrus, burrowing, and root-knot nematodes are the three main nematode pests that attack different types of fruit crops. Nematode control is crucial for producing fruit with excellent yields and quality, which further fuels market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global nematicide market include BASF SE, Isagro S.p.A, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, UPL Limited, American Vanguard Corporation, Nufarm, FMC Corporation, Chr. Hansen, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent Biosciences LLC, and Certis Biologicals. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Nematicide Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Nematicide Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In March 2022 - BioConsortia Inc., introduced two novel nematicides for corn and other agricultural crops. The new chemicals are said to boost crop production while controlling nematode pests.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Crop, Formulation, Mode of Application, Region Key Players BASF SE, Isagro S.p.A, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, UPL Limited, American Vanguard Corporation, Nufarm, FMC Corporation, Chr. Hansen, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent Biosciences LLC, Certis Biologicals

By Type

Fumigants

Organophosphate

Carbamate

Bio-Based

By Crop

Vegetable

Field Crops

Fruits

By Formulation

Liquid

Granular

By Mode of Application

Drenching

Soil Dressing

Seed Treatment

Fumigation

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







