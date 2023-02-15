SwabTek® and U.S. Police Canine Association Partner to Protect Canine Teams Nationwide from Fentanyl/Narcotics Exposure
Partnership to Include Donated Field Test Kits, Joint Webinars, Sponsorship USPCA Events & Member Discounts
After learning of the extreme danger and lack of safety resources available to protect canine teams, we made it a corporate-wide priority to help.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based manufacturer, SwabTek®, and the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) announced today a new partnership to better protect the often overlooked, but most greatly at risk, potential victims of deadly Fentanyl and other narcotics poisoning – America’s drug detection and law enforcement canine officers.
— Bobby Betros, CEO of SwabTek
SwabTek and the USPCA are launching the partnership by equipping every canine enforcement team attending the USPCA National Detector Dog Trial and certification event in Evansville, Indiana, with donated, comprehensive narcotics field test kits. The partnership will also include: further SwabTek dry reagent narcotics and explosives field test kit donations; joint webinars on the safe identification and testing of Fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics; SwabTek sponsorship of USPCA national competitions and events; and special product discounts for USPCA members and supporters; among other opportunities.
The USPCA-SwabTek partnership’s overall goal is ensuring the safety and protection of first responder canines from accidental overdose and potentially lethal narcotics exposure.
A synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, the Center for Disease Control estimates Fentanyl is responsible for more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the past year. According to American Veterinary Medicine Association and FDA reports, working dogs are particularly susceptible to narcotics poisonings through inhalation or accidental ingestion. As Fentanyl and opioids are so potent, only a tiny amount may quickly cause canine overdose and death.
“After learning of the extreme danger and lack of safety resources available to protect canine teams, we made it a corporatewide priority to help them,” states Bobby Betros, SwabTek’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our canine teams are the first on site when deadly substances such as Fentanyl may be present; and the first at risk of accidental overdose. Our SwabTek tests can help handlers immediately identify dangerous drugs on site before deploying the dogs; and help them act swiftly to administer aid or seek emergency vet care if they’re exposed. As America’s oldest and largest canine law enforcement organization, the United States Police Canine Association is an ideal partner to ensure our products support these efforts, and are targeted where they’re needed most.”
SwabTek produces the world's only dry reagent narcotics field tests set on paper. SwabTek’s innovative technology replaces traditional field tests’ hazardous liquid chemicals and glass bottles - thereby ensuring canine and community safety.
Earlier this year, SwabTek donated free presumptive narcotics field tests for every K9 enforcement team in Sacramento, California. Following the Sacramento canine teams’ enthusiastic and positive response, SwabTek exponentially expanded its donation statewide to all California Narcotics Canine Association conference attendees. Simultaneously, the company announced its 2023 initiative to donate at least $100,000 in field tests to protect first responders at most risk of narcotics poisoning; and support drug prevention and education programs designed to curb demand and prevent accidental overdoses.
“We are happy to be partnering with SwabTek to help our members better protect their valuable canines and themselves from dangerous Fentanyl and other deadly substance exposure,” states Don Slavik, USPCA Executive Director. “We believe through increased and updated training and field testing, our canine law enforcement handlers will have the vital information needed to keep their dogs, themselves, and their fellow officers, safe. We look forward to working with SwabTek on these efforts.”
SwabTek’s products are available to institutions and enforcement agencies for purchase from company representatives and online. To receive a quote or learn more about the product line: https://swabtek.com/pages/quote, call: (775) 277-7977 or Email: Sales@SwabTek.com. SwabTek also manufactures at-home, personal test kits; also available online or in retail stores under its “Verifique” brand: “https://www.verifique.net/. For more information or view videos of product demonstrations: https://swabtek.com/pages/resources.
About United States Police Canine Association:
The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the nation's largest, continuously operating organization dedicated to promoting quality trained and certified canine enforcement teams. Since 1971, USPCA has trained and certified police canine teams in General Patrol Dog use, Tracking, Protection, Narcotics Detection, Explosive Detection, Arson, Fish and Game, and Search and Rescue. In addition to comprehensive training, USPCA hosts and executes events, competitions, and community outreach (https://youtu.be/YOLhoDUGCcI). For more USPCA information: http://www.uspcak9.com or (651) 350-4541.
About SwabTek:
SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics, explosives and gun-shot residue. SwabTek’s technology replaces hazardous liquid chemicals and complicated procedures, with simple and safe, dry-reagent technology. SwabTek’s products are available to institutions and enforcement agencies for purchase from company representatives and online. To receive a quote or learn more about the product line: https://swabtek.com/pages/quote, call: (775) 277-7977 or Email: Sales@SwabTek.com. SwabTek also manufactures at-home, personal test kits; also available online or in retail stores under its “Verifique” brand: “https://www.verifique.net/. For more information or view videos of product demonstrations: https://swabtek.com/pages/resources.
Press Team
SwabTek
+1 775-277-7977
press@swabtek.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
SwabTek® Fentanyl Test Kit Demonstration