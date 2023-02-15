TAIWAN, February 15 - President Tsai addresses opening of Empower Women! Empower LAC! Forum

On the morning of February 15, President Tsai Ing-wen addressed the opening of the 2023 Empower Women! Empower LAC! Forum. In remarks, President Tsai said that she hopes this forum will allow us to share our experiences and to explore how to expand international cooperation in the current global economic climate to promote women's economic empowerment and contribute to post-pandemic economic revitalization and recovery around the world.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

Welcome to Taiwan. This is the first time we have hosted the Empower Women! Empower LAC! Forum. Thank you all for attending.

It is especially significant to be here today with so many distinguished guests who are concerned about women's rights. I would like to take this opportunity to share how Taiwan is working toward gender equality. We have long striven to achieve full gender equality. After exerting much effort and overcoming many obstacles, Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019.

On the political front, the proportion of female legislators in Taiwan surpassed 40 percent last year, the highest in Asia. On the economic front, 37 percent of small- and medium-sized enterprises are led by women, according to statistics from last year. Across many sectors, women have always been the backbone of Taiwanese society.

As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan actively works in cooperation with like-minded countries and international organizations to promote gender equality and women's empowerment around the world. Under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), Taiwan, its diplomatic allies, and many other countries have jointly held interdisciplinary seminars on important gender issues.

In addition, we work hand in hand with our diplomatic allies to assist women in upgrading their professional skills. We also provide consultations and resources needed to start a business. With this support and encouragement, more women can realize their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs. Through these projects, women become economically independent and improve their working conditions. This gives them a sense of accomplishment, confidence, and courage, and creates positive change in their lives.

Our diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean who are participating in today’s forum all have abundant experience cooperating with Taiwan. We have worked together on many projects that have yielded significant results. I hope this forum will allow us to share these experiences. I also hope we can explore how to expand international cooperation in the current global economic climate to promote women’s economic empowerment and contribute to post-pandemic economic revitalization and recovery around the world.

Once again, many thanks for attending this event. Taiwan is willing to actively contribute to promoting gender equality. I look forward to continuing to work with you in the future in the fields of gender equality and women's empowerment.

Among those present at the event were Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez and First Lady Silvana Abdo, Belizean First Lady and Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children Rossana Briceño, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Regional Integration and the Diaspora Keisal Melissa Peters, and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.