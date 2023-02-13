Submit Release
68th Correspondence Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, February 13 - Government to amend the Decree determining the amount of excise duty on energy products and electricity

At today's correspondence session, the Government adopted an amendment to the Decree determining the amount of excise duty on energy products and electricity, which amends the excise duty on unleaded petrol, gas oil for propulsion (diesel) and gas oil for heating (extra-light fuel oil – KOEL).

The Government has adjusted the excise duty on these energy products so that the final retail prices of gas oil for propulsion (diesel) and gas oil for heating (extra light fuel oil – KOEL) will decrease, while the final retail price of unleaded petrol for consumers will remain unchanged. The excise duty on unleaded petrol will change from EUR 0.359 per litre to EUR 0.379 per litre, on gas oil for propulsion (diesel) from EUR 0.3300 per litre to EUR 0.386 per litre and on gas oil for heating (KOEL) from EUR 0.07875 per litre to EUR 0.116 per litre.

The Government is closely monitoring the situation on the petroleum products market and is adjusting the excise duties so as to maintain the affordability of retail prices, while at the same time aiming at a gradual normalisation of the inflows to the state budget in the light of public financial sustainability. In the latter case, it is important to reintroduce environmental taxes on fossil fuels, which are a dedicated source of green investments, in the medium term and gradually, without consumers feeling the impact.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Government appoints new employers' representatives to the General Assembly of the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia (HIIS)

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia dismissed and appointed new members, employers' representatives for the state administration and non-economic public services, to the General Assembly of the HIIS.

The following members of the HIIS General Assembly are hereby dismissed as representatives of employers in the field of state administration and non-economic public services:

  • Helena Ulčar Šumčić,
  • mag. Irena Drmaž,
  • Oskar Salecl.

Peter Štemberger and Miranda Groff Ferjančič are appointed as employers' representatives for the state administration and non-economic public services for the remainder of the term of office, which runs until 25 October 2025.

Source: Ministry of Health

