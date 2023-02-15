ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Board of Trustees of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28th, at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include general board business. For those interested in attending, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.
Meeting Notice: Maryland Ag Land Preservation Foundation Board to meet on February 28 Via Teleconference
