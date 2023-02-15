North Virginia Families for Safe Streets Launches New Pedestrian Near Miss and Dangerous Location Tracker
The leading pedestrian safety advocacy organization in North Virginia is launching the new version of it’s crowdsourced data visualization platform.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Virginia Families for Safe Streets (NoVA FSS), the leading pedestrian safety advocacy organization in Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria, is launching the new version of the Near Miss and Dangerous Locations dashboard, a crowdsourced reporting application and data visualization platform.
Near Miss and Dangerous Location reports are submitted by people who walk, bike or drive on Northern Virginia streets, roads and sidewalks. The collected data is available to the public at no cost. This data is also used to inform Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT), Alexandria Transportation and Environmental Services (T&ES), Arlington Department of Environmental Services (DES), and elected officials where there are high risk locations that require attention — before people are killed or injured.
Originally launched in June 2021, this update was funded by a grant from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) and fulfilled by Century Engineering.
New functionality introduced into this update includes:
● A redesigned dashboard with an interactive map that enables users to conduct their own analysis of Near Miss, Dangerous Location and TREDS bicycle and pedestrian crash incidents with a range of data filters, such as time, jurisdiction, driver behavior and others
● Availability of TREDS (Traffic Records Electronic Data System) data provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
● Ability to download and analyze data using an ESRI feature service
The Near Miss and Dangerous Locations reporting and dashboard components are:
● Near Miss and Dangerous Location report form
● Near Miss and Dangerous Locations dashboard
● Esri feature service
● Quick Start Guide
About NoVA FSS: Northern Virginia Families for Safe Streets’ goal is to bring communities together to create streets that are safe for people of all ages, abilities, and modes of travel by sharing impact stories to increase public awareness and understanding, educating people driving, walking, and biking on safe behavior, educating public policymakers, and advocating for measures to make our streets safer. NoVA FSS has chapters in Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax counties.
