Pace-O-Matic, Inc. Names Paul Goldean Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, Inc. today announced that Paul Goldean has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Goldean now holds the roles of CEO and President of the company.

Michael Pace, Chairman of the company, said “Our company’s success and rapid growth are due to Paul’s strategic leadership and management. He has assembled and led our team to firmly cement Pace-O-Matic’s status as the industry leader in skill game software development, distribution, and sales. By expanding Paul’s role, I am confident that our company’s future will be even brighter.”

Goldean added, “Under founder and Company Chairman Michael Pace, Pace-O-Matic is a company that has experienced unmatched growth. Michael has developed the most beloved, popular, and profitable entertainment games in our nation’s history. I am honored to serve in this expanded role as we work to build upon the strong foundation that Michael has spent a career building.”

Prior to joining Pace-O-Matic, Paul Goldean held leadership positions at several companies, including serving as Chief Executive Officer and Director for Scottish Re Group Limited, founder and CEO of Redline Le, LLC and several other appointments as a director and C-Suite executive.

Along with his professional accomplishments, Goldean served as a squad leader in the U.S. Army’s, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

Pace-O-Matic is a leading developer of legally compliant games of skill in the United States. Its games are played in thousands of small restaurants and bars, along with many social halls such as at American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts. The games generate millions of dollars in revenue for businesses and clubs in markets across the nation.

