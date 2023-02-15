Global Fundus Camera Market to surpass US$ 554.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the global fundus camera market is estimated to be valued at US$ 365.4 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Fundus Camera Market:

Key trends in market include increasing number of product launches by market players, and increasing partnerships between market players.

Increasing number of product launches by market players is expected to boost growth of the global fundus camera market over forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Epipole, a medical technology company, announced the launch of epiCam fundus camera to the U.S. Eye Care market. The epiCam is a high-powered, ultra-portable, wireless fundus camera that captures live high-resolution video footage of the living retina, along with the accompanying still images.

Moreover, in October 2021, NIDEK CO., LTD., an organization engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of ophthalmic, optometric, and lens edging equipment announced the launch of Retina Scan Duo 2, a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The new imaging system includes new features that improve screening and clinical efficiency, as well as user-friendly features. With the newly launched Retina Scan Duo 2, a 12 x 9 mm wide area OCT image can be acquired.

Increasing number of partnerships between the market players is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Samsung, a multinational electronics corporation partnered with Local Hospitals in India to Screen 150,000 people in India for eye diseases using EYELIKE Fundus Camera. The company in partnership with the hospitals in India aims to complete eye screening of 150,000 people by the end of 2023. Company’s EYELIKE device scans retinal images and uses an accurate AI-based algorithm on the phones to detect diseases in the retinal images and classify them as normal or abnormal.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing cases of eye disorders worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global fundus camera market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report published in October 2022, minimum 2.2 billion people had a near or distance vision impairment worldwide during 2018 and 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global fundus camera market include Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, Canon Inc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Optomed Oy (Ltd.), Vision Equipment Inc., Clarity Medical Systems, Inc., Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc., S4OPTIK LLC., Shenzhen Thondar Technology Co., Ltd., CenterVue SpA

Market Segmentation:

Global Fundus Camera Market, By Product Type: Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Non Retractable Fundus Cameras Hybrid Fundus Cameras Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Fundus Cameras

Global Fundus Camera Market, By Modality: Stationary/Tabletop Mobile

Global Fundus Camera Market, By End User: Hospitals Ophthalmology Clinics Ophthalmic and Optometrist Offices Others (Research Centers, Academic Institutes, etc.)

Global Fundus Camera Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



