New Managed Cybersecurity Solutions from GreenPages Deliver Business Resilience for Mid-Sized and Large Enterprises

Leading Cloud and Cybersecurity Services Provider Integrates Award-Winning Solutions from World Class Technology Partners with Its Professional Services to Deliver Increased Protection Mapped to Business Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPages , a nationally recognized leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, today introduced two new turnkey managed cybersecurity solutions leveraging best-in-class technologies to deliver a holistic end-user security solution that helps protect against ransomware, malware and other advanced threats.



Continuing its commitment to ensuring cyber resilience for businesses of all sizes, GreenPages’ new offerings provide advanced protection, detection, response, and restoration against cyberattacks by combining world-class technologies from multiple industry leaders into simple solution bundles. These solution bundles are backed by GreenPages’ comprehensive professional services which continuously assess customers’ security risks and operational processes, ensuring the delivery of positive business outcomes mapped to cybersecurity requirements.

“As cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency, sophistication, and scale and essentially target organizations of all sizes, cyber resiliency has risen to the top of the list of critical priorities by business decision-makers,” said Jay Pasteris, CIO and CISO, GreenPages. “GreenPages’ new cybersecurity solutions bring an agile, scalable approach for fortifying defenses and reducing access to attack vectors. By deploying GreenPages’ solutions, customers will be able to secure cloud assets, better protect their ever-increasing number of devices used by their hybrid workforces, and respond faster and more effectively to cyber threats.”

The new cybersecurity services are offered in two different tiered options and support on-premise or remote environments. Each delivers deep visibility into customers' IT environments to provide rapid response to cyber threats without impacting end-user productivity. They include:

Standard – For mid-market customers needing automated malware/ransomware protection on their network endpoints with managed data restoration services, GreenPages is bundling advanced anti-ransomware, AI-enhanced endpoint detection, and data restoration technologies in a highly affordable security solution covering all device, server, firewall, email, cloud and Microsoft 365 deployments.

Premium – For mid-market and large enterprises including those in highly regulated industries requiring 24×7 monitoring across multiple networks, endpoints, and cloud environments, GreenPages adds managed detection and response (MDR) services to the bundle options. This option includes all features from the Standard bundle along with additional MDR services to help you detect, respond, and recover from modern cyber attacks.

Both bundles are available immediately from GreenPages. For more information about GreenPages please visit the company website .

About GreenPages

GreenPages is an innovative, digital-first IT and cybersecurity firm that plans, implements, and manages secure, high-performance digital operating environments for leading companies nationwide. It is uniquely positioned with extensive technology expertise in security and cloud to deliver complete infrastructure solutions that enable companies to drive business outcomes and compete in the digitally-driven economy.