Selina Catahoula, New Orleans ready for Mardi Gras

Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"), SLNA, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it finished its 4 month renovations on its historical boutique hotel in New Orleans in time for Mardi Gras celebrations. The hotel also added 8 additional keys for a total of 51 guestrooms that includes Standard, Studio, and Suite accommodations.

Located in the Warehouse District, Selina Catahoula is just a short walk from St. Charles streetcar line, the French Quarter, Bourbon Street, a bustling food scene, and some of the best museums and retail in the region. The building itself is a historic townhouse that has been renovated and transformed into a hotel with on-site features including rooftop terrace, outdoor courtyard, 'Grab & Go' convenience store, and on-site restaurant. Originally built in 1845, Selina Catahoula Hotel is ideal for making the most of New Orleans.

The hotel has recently partnered with Odd Birds, an award-winning restaurant group with Latin-inspired flavors and a cocktail-forward menu, making it the perfect destination for an intimate dining experience or a city lights viewing from its open-air rooftop bar.

At Selina Catahoula, hospitality is kept casual, cozy, and above all, human. The hotel's approach is not flashy or exclusive, nor is it predictable or contrived. This Mardi Gras, the hotel is offering curated programming, including LIVE music on the rooftop from February 17th through Fat Tuesday and a booth outside of Odd Birds with Selina-branded "Pre-Parade-To-Go-Pouches" on Fat Tuesday. Don't miss out on the excitement - follow Selina Catahoula on Instagram at @selina_usa and @oddbirds_nola to stay up-to-date on all the festivities.

