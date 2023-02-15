Small Arms Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Small Arms in Civil & Commercial Applications to Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Arms Market by End User (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), Caliber (5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM), Technology, Cutting Type, Firing Systems, Mode of Operation & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small arms market size is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2022 to USD 11.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the militarization and modernization of police forces, the rise in criminal violence across the globe, and the increasing use of small arms by civilians for commercial activities are driving factors assisting the growth of the small arms market.

The small arms market includes major players such as Colt's Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany), and Ceska Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic). These players have spread their business presence across various countries in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

By caliber, 5.56mm is the fastest-growing segment of the small arms market.

Based on caliber, the 5.56mm caliber segment of the small arms market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period till 2027. The growth of the 5.56mm caliber segment is mainly because of the increasing adoption of small arms chambered for 5.56mm.

By type, Rifles are the fastest-growing and dominating segment of the small arms market.

Based on type, the rifle segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG in the small arms market from 2022 to 2027. The increase in the use of different types of rifles by military forces and law enforcement agencies and civilian participation in rifle-based shooting sports across regions is the reason behind the growth of this segment.

Defense: The fastest-growing end-user segment of the small arms market.

The defense end-user segment of the small arms market has been further sub-classified into military and law enforcement. The growth of the defense segment of the small arms market can be attributed to the increased spending of countries on military modernization programs, as well as the rise in terrorist activities and civil disturbances in several parts of the world.

North America: The largest contributing region in the small arms market.

North America shows the highest market potential for small arms, primarily due to the increased defense spending countries in the region, along with the rise in incidences of crimes like gun violence, which are driving both, law enforcement as well as civilian segments to procure small arms for counter-terrorism as well as self-defense applications, respectively. The increasing popularity of sporting and hunting activities among civilians has also boosted the demand for small arms in the region.

Major companies profiled in the report include Colt's Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), and Ceska Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany) (29 Companies).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Change of Warfare Dynamics

Rise in Criminal Violence Across Globe

Militarization and Modernization of Law Enforcement Personnel

Increasing Territorial Conflict, Terrorism, and Political Unrest

Rising Military Expenditure in Developing Countries to Increase the Arms Procurement

Modernization Programs by Military Forces in Major Economies

Increasing Use of Small Arms by Civilians for Commercial Activities

Restraints

Stringent and Varying Legal, Economic, and Political Regulations Affecting Procurement of Small Arms

Opportunities

Increase in Sales of Small Arms for Self-Defense in North America During COVID-19

Rising Investments in the Development of New and Advanced Firearms

Modernization of Small Arms

Rising Demand for Advanced Modern Sporting Rifles (MSR) for Civil and Commercial Use

Challenges

Proliferation of Illicit Small Arms Manufacturers

International Measures to Control Sales and Use of Small Arms

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Polymer Frames

6.2.2 3D-Printed Guns

6.2.3 Smart Guns

6.2.4 Lightweight Small Arms Technology

6.2.5 Metal Injection Molding (Mim) Technology

6.2.6 Corner Shot Assault Rifles

6.2.7 Bull Pup Weapons

6.2.8 Precision-Guided Firearms

6.2.9 Advancements in Barrel Materials

6.3 Advancements in Small Arms Production Process

6.3.1 Design and Manufacturing

6.3.2 Marking, Record-Keeping, and Tracing

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

7 Small Arms Market, by Caliber

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 5.56Mm

7.1.2 9Mm

7.1.3 7.62Mm

7.1.4 12.7Mm

7.1.5 14.5Mm

7.1.6 Others

8 Small Arms Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Guided

8.3 Unguided

9 Small Arms Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pistol

9.3 Revolver

9.4 Rifle

9.4.1 Assault Rifles

9.4.2 Sniper Rifles

9.4.3 Others

9.5 Machine Gun

9.6 Shotgun

9.7 Others

10 Small Arms Market, by Mode of Operations

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automatic

11 Small Arms Market, by Cutting Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Smooth Bore

11.3 Threaded/Rifled

12 Small Arms Market, by Firing System

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Gas-Operated

12.3 Recoil-Operated

12.4 Manual

13 Small Arms Market, by End-user

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Defense

13.2.1 Military

13.2.2 Law Enforcement

13.3 Civil & Commercial

13.3.1 Sporting

13.3.2 Hunting

13.3.3 Self-Defense

13.3.4 Others

14 Small Arms Market, by Region

15 Company Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Appendix

