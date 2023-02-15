Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,667 in the last 365 days.

Small Arms Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Small Arms in Civil & Commercial Applications to Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Arms Market by End User (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), Caliber (5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM), Technology, Cutting Type, Firing Systems, Mode of Operation & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small arms market size is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2022 to USD 11.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the militarization and modernization of police forces, the rise in criminal violence across the globe, and the increasing use of small arms by civilians for commercial activities are driving factors assisting the growth of the small arms market.

The small arms market includes major players such as Colt's Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany), and Ceska Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic). These players have spread their business presence across various countries in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

By caliber, 5.56mm is the fastest-growing segment of the small arms market.

Based on caliber, the 5.56mm caliber segment of the small arms market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period till 2027. The growth of the 5.56mm caliber segment is mainly because of the increasing adoption of small arms chambered for 5.56mm.

By type, Rifles are the fastest-growing and dominating segment of the small arms market.

Based on type, the rifle segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG in the small arms market from 2022 to 2027. The increase in the use of different types of rifles by military forces and law enforcement agencies and civilian participation in rifle-based shooting sports across regions is the reason behind the growth of this segment.

Defense: The fastest-growing end-user segment of the small arms market.

The defense end-user segment of the small arms market has been further sub-classified into military and law enforcement. The growth of the defense segment of the small arms market can be attributed to the increased spending of countries on military modernization programs, as well as the rise in terrorist activities and civil disturbances in several parts of the world.

North America: The largest contributing region in the small arms market.

North America shows the highest market potential for small arms, primarily due to the increased defense spending countries in the region, along with the rise in incidences of crimes like gun violence, which are driving both, law enforcement as well as civilian segments to procure small arms for counter-terrorism as well as self-defense applications, respectively. The increasing popularity of sporting and hunting activities among civilians has also boosted the demand for small arms in the region.

Major companies profiled in the report include Colt's Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), and Ceska Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany) (29 Companies).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Change of Warfare Dynamics
  • Rise in Criminal Violence Across Globe
  • Militarization and Modernization of Law Enforcement Personnel
  • Increasing Territorial Conflict, Terrorism, and Political Unrest
  • Rising Military Expenditure in Developing Countries to Increase the Arms Procurement
  • Modernization Programs by Military Forces in Major Economies
  • Increasing Use of Small Arms by Civilians for Commercial Activities

Restraints

  • Stringent and Varying Legal, Economic, and Political Regulations Affecting Procurement of Small Arms

Opportunities

  • Increase in Sales of Small Arms for Self-Defense in North America During COVID-19
  • Rising Investments in the Development of New and Advanced Firearms
  • Modernization of Small Arms
  • Rising Demand for Advanced Modern Sporting Rifles (MSR) for Civil and Commercial Use

Challenges

  • Proliferation of Illicit Small Arms Manufacturers
  • International Measures to Control Sales and Use of Small Arms
Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 361
Forecast Period 2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Polymer Frames
6.2.2 3D-Printed Guns
6.2.3 Smart Guns
6.2.4 Lightweight Small Arms Technology
6.2.5 Metal Injection Molding (Mim) Technology
6.2.6 Corner Shot Assault Rifles
6.2.7 Bull Pup Weapons
6.2.8 Precision-Guided Firearms
6.2.9 Advancements in Barrel Materials
6.3 Advancements in Small Arms Production Process
6.3.1 Design and Manufacturing
6.3.2 Marking, Record-Keeping, and Tracing
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Impact of Megatrends
6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

7 Small Arms Market, by Caliber
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 5.56Mm
7.1.2 9Mm
7.1.3 7.62Mm
7.1.4 12.7Mm
7.1.5 14.5Mm
7.1.6 Others

8 Small Arms Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Guided
8.3 Unguided

9 Small Arms Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pistol
9.3 Revolver
9.4 Rifle
9.4.1 Assault Rifles
9.4.2 Sniper Rifles
9.4.3 Others
9.5 Machine Gun
9.6 Shotgun
9.7 Others

10 Small Arms Market, by Mode of Operations
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automatic

11 Small Arms Market, by Cutting Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Smooth Bore
11.3 Threaded/Rifled

12 Small Arms Market, by Firing System
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Gas-Operated
12.3 Recoil-Operated
12.4 Manual

13 Small Arms Market, by End-user
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Defense
13.2.1 Military
13.2.2 Law Enforcement
13.3 Civil & Commercial
13.3.1 Sporting
13.3.2 Hunting
13.3.3 Self-Defense
13.3.4 Others

14 Small Arms Market, by Region

15 Company Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuracy International
  • Arsenal Jsco
  • Barrett
  • Benelli Armi Spa
  • Beretta
  • Brugger & Thomet (B&T) Ag
  • Carl Walther GmbH
  • Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC
  • Daniel Defense Inc
  • Freedom Group
  • Glock Ges. M.B.H.
  • Heckler & Koch GmbH
  • Herstal Group
  • Israel Weapons Industry (Iwi)
  • Kalashnikov Group
  • Knights Armament Co
  • Lewis Machine & Tool Co.
  • Norinco
  • O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.
  • Savage
  • Sig Sauer
  • Smith & Wesson
  • Springfield Armory
  • Steyr Arms
  • Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.
  • Taurus Armas S.A.
  • Textron Inc.
  • Zastava Arms
  • Eeska Zbrojovka A.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n69lqh-arms-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Small Arms Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Small Arms in Civil & Commercial Applications to Drive Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.