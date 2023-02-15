Adamera Minerals Corp. Discusses Progress of Buckhorn and Lamefoot South Gold Projects with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Adamera Minerals Corp. DDNFF ("the Company"), a company exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. CEO of the Company, Mark Kolebaba, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the progress of the Company's current projects. "Last year was a great year for us," said Kolebaba. "We had spent a lot of time in the last few years developing targets, and last year we began testing targets," he shared. "We really had two early stage discoveries," said Kolebaba. "At Lamefoot, we hit a high-grade zone of 4.5 meters at 10.5 grams per tonne gold," he continued. "At Buckhorn, we have more than 30 targets developed and we were able to drill 4 of them last year. We had a couple of high-grade hits "

"At Lamefoot, we are hitting mineralization between 20 and 30 meters depth. Meanwhile, at Buckhorn we are at 18 meters depth," explained Kolebaba. "At Buckhorn, we are only 700 meters from a 1.3 million ounce gold deposit with an average grade of 13 grams per tonne."

"Could you elaborate on the Buckhorn project and your next steps?", asked Jolly. "We see a very nice magnetic body that we would like to pursue," said Kolebaba, adding that most of the area was not previously drilled. "We definitely have something interesting ahead of us," he said. "We are just designing those holes now and have remodeled the geophysics, along with the geochemistry that we have from the drilling," said Kolebaba. "We are looking at beginning our drill program in late Spring or early Summer."

"Do you think the value of gold will increase in 2023?", asked Jolly. "If there is going to be a catalyst for us, it would probably be the gold price," said Kolebaba. "We have two projects and two early stage discoveries," he added. "There is quite a disconnect between the success we are having and the market price, but gold is moving upwards and I think gold will continue to move upwards," shared Kolebaba. "I think this could position the company in a very good place."

To close the interview, Kolebaba encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to develop and advance their current gold projects.

To hear Mark Kolebaba's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8247761-adamera-minerals-corp-discusses-progress-of-buckhorn-and-lamefoot-south-gold-projects-with-the-s

