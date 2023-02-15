Biodegradable Tableware Market to Garner USD 1,450.7 Million by 2030 at 6.45% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodegradable Tableware Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Biodegradable Tableware Market Information By Product Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 1,450.7 Million by 2030 at a 6.45% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Due to the ease and hygiene offered by the market for biodegradable disposable tableware, the food service industry would be the main end user contributing to the market share. As they are created from renewable resources like sugarcane, bamboo, and paper, biodegradable dinnerware is a form of compostable and biodegradable product intended to minimize methane emissions. Tableware includes bowls, plates, and cups that provide several advantages, including suitability for hot and cold liquids and great strength and performance. People are becoming more environmentally conscious, increasing the demand for sustainability and lowering the environmental impact of packaging. The growing awareness of environmental degradation drives the global market for biodegradable tableware. In the past ten years, consumers' attitudes regarding sustainability have undergone a significant shift, and this trend is likely to continue in the years to come.

Disposable tableware made of biomaterial is portable, hygienic, and lightweight. Biodegradable disposable tableware is a good option for the food service business since it is less expensive than glass tableware, which can be tricky to manage. Globally, it has been noted that a rising number of green enterprises are starting up, which increases the potential for the manufacturing and usage of biodegradable dinnerware. The industry is expanding due to increased awareness of the harmful impacts of plastic, such as those on aquatic and avian life. Biodegradable tableware offers the convenience of using disposable plates with the advantage of having little to no environmental impact. Customers realize that being greener will benefit the environment and that using packaging made of biodegradable materials will appeal to their sensibilities. Kitchen utensil makers will be forced to use disposable materials like wood, bagasse, husk, and coconut coir due to growing worries about the negative impacts connected with the disintegrating qualities of silverware made from synthetically derived polymers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1,450.7 Million CAGR 6.45% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising environment consciousness Increasing online food delivery

Market Competitive Landscape:

The pivotal contenders in the biodegradable tableware market are:

Pactiv LLC (US)

Solia, Inc. (US)

Better Earth LLC (US)

Eco Guardian (Canada)

Natural Tableware (Netherlands)

Biotrem (Poland)

Reynolds Consumer Products LLC (US)

Genpak, LLC (US)

Vegware (UK)

Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

Dart Container Corporation (US)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (US)

Lollicup USA Inc. (US)

Papstar GmbH (Germany)

Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Growing environmental consciousness is a key element propelling the market for biodegradable tableware worldwide. In addition, ocean water pollution is a significant issue threatening aquatic life, which is another reason why end consumers choose biodegradable dinnerware over other tableware made of plastic. One major reason anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period is growing awareness of the negative consequences of non-biodegradable plastic trash. To outlaw non-biodegradable plastic, numerous governments have created strict restrictions and policies. The market for biodegradable dinnerware is expected to increase due to favorable government initiatives and growing consumer awareness of the drawbacks of non-biodegradable plastic.

Moreover, a significant factor driving the growth of the global market for biodegradable tableware is the rise in the number of eateries, particularly fast-food restaurants. Tableware that decomposes is convenient to use and safe for the environment. Growing demand for environmentally friendly, secure, and sustainable tableware due to increased cafeterias, fast food outlets, and restaurants is driving demand for biodegradable plates and cups. Eco-friendly cutlery is a workable substitute for the ease of using cups, disposable plates, and spoons during picnics, weddings, and other events. Additionally, they don't harm the environment in any way.

Market Restraints:



The market will be restricted since biodegradable dinnerware is more expensive than conventional throwaway tableware composed of plastic and other non-biodegradable raw materials. In addition, some biodegradable plastics emit greenhouse gases during the recycling process, which may negatively affect the environment even though they have many environmental benefits. In the forecast above, the shift in consumer preference from plastic to glass tableware, rising investments in the catering and hospitality sector, and fast urbanization will further generate some opportunities that will fuel the expansion of the biodegradable tableware market. These issues are the main barriers preventing the market for biodegradable cutlery from expanding.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the containment measures implemented by the government, the food service industry has been severely hit. Owners of restaurants, cafés, and other businesses in the food service sector have shifted to safer dining options. There has been an increase in takeout and food delivery choices. The emphasis on food and beverage packaging has increased as more establishments enforce strict healthy and safe options. Business owners have consistently asked for biodegradable disposable dinnerware with various frozen foods and microwaveable solutions options. Disposable dinnerware made of biomaterial is lightweight and suitable for handling hot and cold meals and beverages. During a pandemic, this is expected to increase demand for biodegradable throwaway products. However, now that the circumstances are under control, the market is booming thanks to excellent production and careful advertising. As a result, the market for biodegradable tableware will grow significantly over the current forecast years.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based and non-store-based. The market includes plates, bowls, cups, and cutlery by product type. By material type, the market includes paper, bioplastic, and wood.

Regional Insights

By the end of the projected period, North America will continue to dominate this market and contribute to the overall global market revenue. The market might expand by creating goods from green waste, such as paper scraps and fallen palm leaves. This results in solutions to the problem of trash generation and developments in the market for biodegradable disposable dinnerware. Manufacturers now have the chance to expand the scope of their product lineup. Recycling garbage is, therefore, a chance for the market for biodegradable disposable dinnerware and would benefit the industry. In North America, the demand for biodegradable disposable dinnerware from cafes, restaurants, takeaways, and consumers on the go is predicted to increase.

The need for biodegradable disposable tableware in Asia-Pacific is also predicted to rise due to increased demand for packaged foods and online food deliveries. The second region with significant consumption of biodegradable tableware is Europe. The two big nations that contribute most highly to the European market are Germany and the UK. Other regions are also stepping up their manufacturing and supply rates to fulfill the demand for biodegradable tableware. Due to consumer knowledge of and propensity to purchase environmentally friendly products, the need for biodegradable disposable dinnerware in Europe is predicted to remain strong over the long term. Demand from the food service sector considerably impacts the market for biodegradable disposable dinnerware.

