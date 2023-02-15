Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry Report 2022: Competitive Landscape, Industry Operations 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most countries in Southeast Asia have a low smartphone penetration rate and have a lot of upside potential. With the development of mobile Internet and e-commerce in each country, the smartphone penetration rate is also gradually growing. Take Vietnam as an example, Vietnam's cell phone sales have gradually increased, and in 2021, Vietnam's smartphone sales reached 15.9 million units, up 11.9% year-on-year.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

At present, the development of smartphone assembly industry in Southeast Asian countries varies greatly. According to the publisher's analysis, Singapore's high labor and land costs are not suitable for the development of cell phone assembly industry. Vietnam and Indonesia's smartphone assembly industry is more mature, about 60% of Samsung's smartphones are assembled by Vietnam's factories, and in 2021, Vietnam's cell phone and parts industry exports amounted to about US$58 billion, up 12.4% year-on-year, while a number of cell phone manufacturers have also built cell phone assembly plants in Indonesia, mainly to serve the domestic sales of cell phones in Indonesia. Other countries in Southeast Asia domestic smartphone assembly industry is relatively weak or has not yet started, still to be developed.

Overall, according to the publisher's forecast, the size of the smartphone assembly industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, Southeast Asian countries are rich in labor resources and low production costs, and the smartphone assembly industry has a bright future, attracting global cell phone manufacturers to transfer production capacity to the Southeast Asian region.

On the other hand, the economic growth of Southeast Asian countries, the improvement of residents' living standards and the growth of demand for smartphones will also promote smartphone shipments.

Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry?

South East Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

Favorable Factors

Disadvantageous Factors

Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Smartphone Assembly Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

Impact of COVID -19 Outbreak on Smartphone Assembly Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Smartphone Assembly Industry Analysis

1.1 Singapore Smartphone Assembly Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage

1.2 Singapore Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

1.2.1 Singapore Smartphone Production Status

1.2.2 Singapore Smartphone Sales Status

1.2.3 Singapore Smartphone Import and Export Status

1.3 Analysis of Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand Smartphone Assembly Industry

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Smartphone Assembly Industry

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

2.2.1 Thailand Smartphone Production Status

2.2.2 Thailand Smartphone Sales Status

2.2.3 Thailand Smartphone Import and Export Status

2.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Thailand

3 Analysis of the Smartphone Assembly Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Development Environment of Smartphone Assembly Industry in the Philippines

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage

3.2 Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation in the Philippines 2018-2022

3.2.1 Smartphone Production in the Philippines

3.2.2 Philippines Smartphone Sales Status

3.2.3 Philippine Smartphone Import and Export Status

3.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Philippines

4 Malaysia Smartphone Assembly Industry Analysis

4.1 Malaysia Smartphone Assembly Industry Development Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Minimum Wage in Malaysian Manufacturing Industry

4.2 Malaysia Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

4.2.1 Malaysia Smartphone Production Status

4.2.2 Malaysia Smartphone Sales Status

4.2.3 Malaysia Smartphone Import and Export Status

4.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Smartphone Assembly Industry Analysis

5.1 Indonesia Smartphone Assembly Industry Development Environment

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Indonesia Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

5.2.1 Indonesia Smartphone Production Status

5.2.2 Indonesia Smartphone Sales Status

5.2.3 Indonesia Smartphone Import and Export Status

5.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Indonesia

6 Vietnam Smartphone Assembly Industry Analysis

6.1 Development Environment of Smartphone Assembly Industry in Vietnam

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Vietnam Manufacturing Minimum Wage

6.2 Vietnam Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

6.2.1 Vietnam Smartphone Production Status

6.2.2 Vietnam Smartphone Sales Situation

6.2.3 Vietnam Smartphone Import and Export Status

6.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Vietnam

7 Analysis of Smartphone Assembly Industry in Myanmar

7.1 Development Environment of Smartphone Assembly Industry in Myanmar

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

7.2.1 Myanmar Smartphone Production Status

7.2.2 Myanmar Smartphone Sales Status

7.2.3 Myanmar Smartphone Import and Export Status

7.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Myanmar

8 Brunei Smartphone Assembly Industry Analysis

8.1 Brunei Smartphone Assembly Industry Development Environment

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation 2018-2022

8.2.1 Brunei Smartphone Production Status

8.2.2 Brunei Smartphone Sales Status

8.2.3 Brunei Smartphone Import and Export Status

8.3 Brunei Major Manufacturing Companies

9 Laos Smartphone Assembly Industry Analysis

9.1 Development Environment of Laos Smartphone Assembly Industry

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos

9.2 Operation of the Smartphone Assembly Industry in Laos 2018-2022

9.2.1 Laos Smartphone Production Status

9.2.2 Laos Smartphone Sales Status

9.2.3 Laos Smartphone Import and Export Status

9.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Laos

10 Analysis of the Smartphone Assembly Industry in Cambodia

10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia Smartphone Assembly Industry

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Cambodia Smartphone Assembly Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

10.2.1 Cambodia Smartphone Production Status

10.2.2 Cambodia Smartphone Sales Status

10.2.3 Cambodia Smartphone Import and Export Status

10.3 Major Smartphone Assembly Companies in Cambodia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6dpns-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900