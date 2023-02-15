NOBLE WEST, A GROUNDBREAKING MARKETING AGENCY, LAYS DOWN ROOTS

AC&C Marketing, experts in agricultural marketing, officially rebrands as they expand.

TURLOCK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AC&C Marketing will officially be rebranding as Noble West. The female-founded and women-led, specialty agency will continue to disrupt agricultural marketing with a deepened commitment to authentic, soil-born storytelling. A collective of strategic changemakers, the company was founded in 2007 by the fifth-generation farmer and Olympic medalist, Ali Cox. After spending a decade leading campaigns for blue chip brands at large NYC-based agencies, Cox returned to California's Central Valley to build a team of bold marketers to address an outdated, oversimplified approach to marketing and advertising agriculture and ultimately, food. AC&C's clients include farmers, vertically-integrated food purveyors, hero-food brands and agricultural industry businesses. "I am passionate about demystifying our food systems," said Ali Cox, Founder & CEO, Noble West. "With the launch of Noble West, we are more fiercely and unapologetically dedicated to guiding our clients in educating consumers about where their food comes from."

Over the last three years, Cox has worked alongside the leadership team composed of Sarah Tjoa (VP, Client Services and Strategy) and Aaron Himmel (VP, Operations) to recruit best-in-class marketers and make Noble West a reality. The remote company offers a streamlined agency model, building a team of multi-hyphenate creatives, strategists and media experts with entrepreneurial spirits. "The future of agriculture and food requires future-minded partners who are unafraid to lean into challenges and advocate for transparency," says Sarah Tjoa. "Noble West is built to be just that - a mission-minded, globally focused marketing agency set to advance companies making a positive impact."

Noble West will continue to provide award-winning creative and ongoing marketing services to its wide array of clients. "Finding a marketing partner that understands the nuances of our business and can deliver world-class creative feels impossible," mentions Brett LaGrande, SVP Strategy, Sun Valley Rice. "Working with Ali and her team at Noble West for the last ten years has not only elevated our profile domestically but allowed us to enter new markets globally." Noble West clients include companies that support the entire farming ecosystem including Sun Valley Rice, AgCode, Barrett 30, California Dry Bean Growers Advisory Board, Western Growers Certified Crop Advisors, Meras Water Solutions, Grupe Huber Company, JKB Energy, Livingston Community Health, Schuil Ag Real Estate, Morada Produce Company, North Shore Living, Culterra Capital, TOMRA, Minturn Nut Company and Planet Rice.

ABOUT NOBLE WEST

An award-winning 360° marketing agency specializing in companies impacting the entire agriculture ecosystem. Female founded and led by Ali Cox since 2007, Noble West is a collective of globally-minded creatives and strategists. We believe deeply in our mission to create transparency about where our food comes from one campaign at a time. Headquartered in California's Central Valley, with offices in Sacramento, Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio, Noble West is a remote-first agency, hiring disruptive talent, no matter their location. To learn more, please visit www.wearenoblewest.com @wearenoblewest

