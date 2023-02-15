Cambashi Drills Down into Oil & Gas and Chemicals Industries’ Challenges

How companies in these sectors can leverage up-to-date market intelligence and training to meet challenges and maximize opportunities

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest research from Cambashi has revealed that, in the middle of energy transition, Oil & Gas and Chemicals companies are facing massive challenges to their businesses. Access to up-to-date tactical industry intelligence, linked to the latest trends in these industries, is fundamental to meeting these challenges – and maximizing opportunities.

‘Energy transition’ is a term coined for the current movement society is going through, pivoting away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. Unlike in the past, this transition is not driven by demand or availability, but by global acknowledgement of the detrimental impact fossil fuels are having on the planet.

“Oil & Gas companies have been aware of this trend for some time and are positioning themselves to survive long after the commodities they’ve traded on for so many years become obsolete,” said Dan Roberts, senior consultant, Cambashi. “Increasingly, Oil & Gas companies are describing themselves as ‘energy’ players, as opposed to pure-play Oil & Gas companies, and this is reflected in the investments and commitments they are making.”

While inflated energy prices benefit energy producers, energy consumers are struggling, especially energy-intensive industries. Typically, high energy prices hurt the economy – they raise costs for producers, since it costs more to heat and power their factories, who then increase prices to consumers to protect their margins.

For Chemicals firms the problem is particularly severe. The inputs to the Chemicals manufacturing process are called feedstocks and are commonly created by refining and processing raw Oil & Gas. As the price of Oil & Gas increases, so do the production costs for Chemicals manufacturers.

“The companies best placed to deal with the challenges and maximize the opportunities in these markets are those who are well prepared and take advantage of tactical industry intelligence, updated in real time by industry experts, that provides the latest information from across the globe,” added Dan Roberts.

He continued: “As well as identifying the different categories of products and grasping the different business strategies, they also need to engage with the main areas of change, growth, and risks in the industry. In addition, people who are responsible for employees’ professional development should make use of training services that lead to industry certifications and proof of expertise in the industry.”

For more information and insights visit https://cambashi.com/oil-gas-industry-insights-and-market-research/

ABOUT CAMBASHI

Cambashi provides access to self-paced e-learning courses for a number of vertical industries, including utilities, that establish the foundational vertical knowledge needed to build overall industry competency, and engage effectively with key roles from the industry. Courses link to Cambashi Industry Insights, which offer tactical industry intelligence updated by industry experts. Evaluate our industry training solutions, designed for sales, marketing, audit, consultancy, and other customer-facing professionals for free: https://cambashi-insights.com/access-to-the-course/

