AN INTIMATE WALK WITH THE LORD THROUGH POEMS AND PRAYERS BY AUTHOR PATRICIA OFFERMAN
Author Patricia Offerman compiles a forty-year span of prayers, poems, and inspirations in her book Christian Poems, Prayer and InspirationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are books that entertain, there also are those that both entertain and leave a different kind of impression of life after they are read. Christian Poems, Prayer, and Inspirations by Patricia Offerman is certainly one of the latter, as it is a book that feels like an intimate walk with the Lord.
Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations was published in February 2020, literally before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as if Patricia knew it was going to happen and decided to give the world a friend and companion while it happened. And despite it being worth some forty years of wisdom from the author, it is made short, with only a hundred and seventy pages.
According to Pacific Book Review, the book “brought me an immense sense of peace and tranquility amongst the chaos of a busy work-week. Where deadlines and chores seemed to never-end, neither did the praises and thoughtfulness of Patricia Offerman’s lines of poems”.
Retha, an Amazon customer, says, “All of the passages are non linear and made to be more of a what suits your needs type of feel. The titles are clearly defined, which I found to be nice because if I was looking for something specific I could just browse the titles and easily find what I need.
“I would recommend this book for anyone looking to add new poems, prayers and inspiration to their current collection or to influence their own creativity.”
Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations is a gentle emphasis on how powerful the Lord is and how sacred life is. A perfect inspirational read for anyone looking for some.
Patricia Offerman is a Born Again Christian, who has journaled her way journey with the Lord for forty years. She has written volumes of handmade cards, prayers, poems, and even personal booklets to families, friends as well as strangers.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+18884269236 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube