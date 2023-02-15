Ronn Torossian on How to Market Your Seasonal Experiences During Its Offseason

NEW YORK, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, marketing for hospitality and tourism can be challenging during the off-season. With the right approach, companies can attract new customers and build brand awareness year-round.

Customer loyalty

One of the ways that companies can continue to market themselves during the off-season is to focus on building customer loyalty. This can include offering special promotions and discounts. Companies can use any other incentives for customers who book during the off-season. For example, a company that offers seasonal tours could offer a discount to customers who book their tours in the off-season. They can also offer a loyalty program that rewards customers for their repeat business.

Niche marketing

Another way that companies can continue to market themselves during the off-season is to focus on niche markets. For example, companies could focus on targeting travelers who are looking for unique experiences. They can target travelers who are looking for specific types of tours, such as eco-tours or cultural tours. They can create tourism marketing campaigns that target these niche markets and audiences. This way, companies can reach customers who are looking for experiences that are not offered during the peak tourist season.

Social media platforms

Companies can leverage social media and digital marketing for tourism marketing. This can include creating and promoting content that highlights the company's unique offerings. Companies can highlight pictures of the tours and testimonials from past customers. They can also showcase detailed descriptions of the experiences that they offer to tourists. Social media platforms can be used to engage with customers and build a sense of community. To do that, companies must respond to customer questions and queries. They need to create and share relevant social media content and use paid advertising to reach a wider audience.

New solutions

Companies can partner with other local businesses or organizations to reach new customers during the off-season. For example, a company that offers seasonal tours could partner with local hotels, restaurants, or attractions. The two businesses can create joint packages or promotions, creating a new product. These products should target tourists who are looking for a full vacation experience. By partnering with other businesses, companies reach new customers who may not have heard of them otherwise. Businesses can use the off-season to invest in new product development and marketing initiatives too. For example, companies could use the off-season to research new destinations and develop new tour offerings. Then, they can create new marketing campaigns around the new products. By investing in these initiatives, companies can stay ahead of the competition and be better prepared for the next peak tourist season.