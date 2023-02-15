Brett Davis of iXsystems Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Brett Davis, Executive Vice President for iXsystems on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.
As an experienced IT infrastructure executive with over 20 years in sales leadership and channel management, Brett has a proven track record of leading successful, channel-focused teams. As Executive Vice President and Channel Chief at iXsystems, he is committed to building strategic partnerships that drive success for the company’s Open Source storage solutions business. By making partners a top priority through strategic relationships, revenue-accelerating programs, and a "channel-first" sales strategy, Davis has established iXsystems as a premier Open Storage provider to the channel.
iXsystems is the company behind TrueNAS, the world’s most deployed storage operating system. TrueNAS Enterprise appliances are delivered by channel partners, supported by iX, ranked 6th among primary storage vendors on Gartner Peer Insights with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, and the only “100% would recommend” score among the top 15 highest rated products due to its exceptional quality and reliability. In collaboration with channel partners, iX achieved over 50% CAGR for the last four years. In 2022, TrueNAS Enterprise revenues grew 25% year over year, four times faster than the Enterprise storage market.
“iXsystems originally built its server hardware business in 2002 as a customer of the distribution channel, which gives us a special kinship with our partners and a unique understanding of the challenges they face”, said Davis. “We have watched our competition in the data storage space become less and less friendly to their channels over time, cutting them out of subscription revenue or even taking their customers direct. As a company born in the channel, iX intends to continue our steadfast commitment to helping partners succeed with TrueNAS open storage solutions that give them an advantage over the competition while helping them retain their customer relationships.”
The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.
The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.
“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”
The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Used by millions, TrueNAS lays the foundation for the Open Storage Era so that all organizations can access the benefits of True Data Freedom. TrueNAS enables users to harness the power of the legendary ZFS file system and provides unified and hyperconverged storage for private and cloud datacenters, with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and other data-intensive workloads. Thousands of organizations around the world have chosen TrueNAS Enterprise systems and support from iX to scale-up or scale-out their infrastructure while leveraging Open Source economics.
Joe Austin
