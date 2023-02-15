Nano Silver Market Value To Cross $1,605 Million By 2022 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Higher surface to volume ratio: the large surface area favors the formation of silver ions that enhance its antibacterial effect

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano Silver MarketReport, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,605 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.5% during the period 2016 – 2022.It is anticipated that electrical & electronics segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1722

The industry players made significant investments on new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnerships & collaborations. Governmental funding towards extensive research and development activities coupled with rise in demand for nano silver from various end-user industries owing to its superior properties are the key driving factors of the market. Also, the decrease in prices of nano silver owing to the improving manufacturing technologies is expected to drive the demand for nano silver over the forecast period. However, growing concerns over environmental impact & toxicity of nano silver, high processing costs, and stringent environmental regulations could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

In the year 2015, electrical & electronics was the largest end-user industry, with about one-third value share of nano silver market, followed by pharmaceuticals, clothing & textile, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, and water treatment industry. The extraordinary physio-chemical properties of nano silver, such as anti-microbial, conductive, thermal, and optical properties, have increased its penetration in a wide array of application, as it results in improved performance of the end product.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1722

Key findings of Nano Silver Market:

Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Electrical & electronics and pharmaceuticals segment together accounted for more than half of the market share in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.0%, in value terms.

In 2015, China and U.S. led the emergent demand in the global nano silver market.

In 2015, North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the worldwide demand for nano silver and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 21.0% in value terms, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1722

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global nano silver market such as Cambrios Technologies Corp., Cima Nano Tech, Inc., Blue Nano, Inc., Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc., Advanced Nano Products, Ames Goldsmith Corporation, NovaCentrix Corp., NanoMas Technologies, Silvix CO. LTD., and ABC Nanotech, LTD. These players occupy a major share in the global nano silver market followed by other tier 2 and tier 3 players worldwide.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.