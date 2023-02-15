European Commission proposes tenth package of sanctions against Russia and Iranian drone suppliers

The European Commission is proposing a tenth package of sanctions against Russia to further weaken Russia’s ability to maintain its war machine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament Plenary in Strasbourg today.

The suggested package contains trade bans and controls on technology exports worth €11 billion.

The Commission proposes, among other things, export restrictions on multiple electronic components used in Russian armed systems, such as drones, missiles, and helicopters.

The Commission is also proposing – for the first time – to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, producing drones.

Ursula von der Leyen said there were hundreds of Iranian-made drones used by Russia on the battlefields in Ukraine. “These Iranian made drones kill Ukrainian civilians – this is atrocious!” said the European Commission President. “It is our duty to sanction them, and confront Iran about the supply of drones and the transfer of know-how to build production sites in Russia.”

