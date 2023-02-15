Azerbaijan: 40 CSOs get acquainted with modern tools and approaches as part of EU-funded programme

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme have completed a joint strategic planning programme for civil society organisations (CSOs) in Azerbaijan. The activity was funded by the European Union.

Forty CSOs from different cities across the country took part in the programme ‘Developing Innovative and Sustainable Civil Society in Azerbaijan’ and learned new modern tools and flexible approaches to strategic planning.

The training was led by international strategic leadership expert Mark Hollingworth.

The programme offers further individual coaching opportunities for civil society organisations.

