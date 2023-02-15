Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,909 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijan: 40 CSOs get acquainted with modern tools and approaches as part of EU-funded programme

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme have completed a joint strategic planning programme for civil society organisations (CSOs) in Azerbaijan. The activity was funded by the European Union.

Forty CSOs from different cities across the country took part in the programme ‘Developing Innovative and Sustainable Civil Society in Azerbaijan’ and learned new modern tools and flexible approaches to strategic planning.

The training was led by international strategic leadership expert Mark Hollingworth.

The programme offers further individual coaching opportunities for civil society organisations.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Azerbaijan: 40 CSOs get acquainted with modern tools and approaches as part of EU-funded programme

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.