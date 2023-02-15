Submit Release
European Commission publishes report comparing Ukrainian and European qualifications

The European Commission has launched its report, ‘Comparison of the European Qualifications Framework and the Ukrainian National Qualifications Framework’, written jointly with Ukrainian and European partners and the European Training Foundation (ETF).  The report is a pilot project to explore the value of comparing third countries’ national qualifications frameworks (NQF) with the European Qualification Framework (EQF). The project will help to facilitate the recognition of qualifications and skills between EU member states and non-member states, improving cross-border career, employment and study opportunities for individuals, and ensuring companies and economies make better use of skills. In the case of Ukraine, the report aims to facilitate the integration of Ukrainian war refugees into EU labour markets and to ensure they can find jobs that match their skills.

This report is the first of its kind in-depth comparison and analysis, and will be a useful tool for practitioners, policymakers, educational institutions and citizens alike, both in Ukraine and beyond. 

An online event to launch and discuss the report will take place on 27 February 2023. Interested parties can register for this event by filling out the online registration form.

The report is also available in Ukrainian.

