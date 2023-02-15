Global AI Based Chatbots Market Research Report 2023 (Status and Outlook)
EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-based chatbots are computer programs that use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to simulate human conversations with users. They can be used in a variety of applications, such as customer service, sales, and support, to provide quick and personalized responses to users' queries and needs.
AI-based chatbots use natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to understand and interpret user messages and respond accordingly. They can handle simple and complex queries, learn from previous interactions, and continuously improve their responses over time.
The market for AI-based chatbots is also being driven by the increasing demand for automation and self-service solutions in various industries, such as healthcare, banking, and retail. Chatbots can help companies to improve their customer engagement, reduce response times, and increase customer satisfaction.
The healthcare industry is expected to be a key growth driver for the AI-based chatbots market, as chatbots can be used to provide patients with information and support, schedule appointments, and provide basic medical advice. In addition, the banking and financial services industry is also expected to see significant adoption of AI-based chatbots, as they can be used to handle simple customer queries and provide personalized financial advice.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the AI-based chatbots market, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also expected to be key markets for AI-based chatbots, due to the high adoption of chatbots in various industries and the presence of several key players in the region.
Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments. Key players in this market include Amazon (US), Dialogflow (Google) (US), Bold360 AI (US), Chatfuel (US), Botsify (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), eGain Corporation (U.K.), Nuance Communications (US), Creative Virtual Ltd. (US)
Artificial Solutions Inc. (US) among others.
Overall, the market for AI-based chatbots is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies and the need for more efficient and effective customer service and support solutions.
