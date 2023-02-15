Bathtub Market is Expected to Rise $8.9 Bn by 2027 | U.S., Canada Were the Prominent Market for Bathtub in North America

Bathtub Market

According to a new Research Report, The bathtub market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region.

High entry barrier and ease of substitute among consumers in developing regions remain the major challenges for the bathtub market players operating in North America.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bathtub Market by Type, Material, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The bathtub market size was valued at $7.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Get Free Sample Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12378

The demand for bathtubs in the bathtub market is driven by the expansion of hospitality industry. The desire for travelling is rising by the influence of social media; thereby, increasing the number of travelers globally. Moreover, with rise in number of travelers the service demand for hospitality is rising, which is driving the key players in providing best services at minimum cost. Therefore, the hospitality industry is installing the bathtubs with the facility of spa and skin care for relaxation and comfort to provide better facilities to its customers. Thus, growing hospitality industry is driving the demand for both basic and luxurious bathtubs globally.

The bathtub market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is divided into free-standing tubs, alcove tubs, drop-in tubs, and corner tubs. On the basis of material, it is divided into marble, acrylic, ceramic, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into offline and online. Region wise, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is studied across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are the countries analyzed under Asia-Pacific, while LAMEA includes Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA.

By material, the ceramic segment generated the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global bathtub market, and is projected to dominate during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the acrylic segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Bathtub’s ability to provide mind and body relaxation, many benefits associated with it, and its efficiency for body inflammation of the patients suffering from arthritis fuel the growth of the global bathtub market. By material, the ceramic segment generated the highest share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would portray at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% by 2027.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12378

One of the key factors that restrains the demand for bathtubs in the bathtub market is the lack of space availability in the households, as most of the developing countries face issues regarding the space and installing a bathtub. Furthermore, the average size of the small bathroom is 3m x 2m, which is not enough to install a bathtub. Moreover, the traditional bathrooms are also preoccupied with other sanitary wares and adjusting a bathtub into it makes it more congested.

The global bathtub market has been majorly impacted amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown and widespread restrictions across the world. The offline sales of bathtubs have nosedived across the world, owing to the downfall of consumer goods industry across the world. Furthermore, recent development in resurgence of the second wave of coronavirus in Europe and North America is one of the major challenges the industry is expected to face in the coming days.

The key players operating in the bathtub market includes Americh, Inc., HSIL Limited, Jacuzzi Inc., Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., Ove Decors ULC, RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C., Roca Sanitario, S.A., TOTO Ltd., Villeroy & Boch AG.

Get Full Report | Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7a3dfd22b35557b59a60a1e95469f5c1

Key findings of the study:

○ By product type,the freestanding bathtub segmentis the most popular and is owning the highest bathtub market share, and the corner bathtub segment is likely to witness significant growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

○ By material, the ceramic bathtub segment registered the major market share, and the others segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

○ By enduser, the demand for commercial bathtub is likely to rise in the near future, owing to the growing tourism and hospitality industry.

○ On the basis of distribution channel, the offline bathtub segment registered the highest sales as compared to the online distribution channel.

Reasons to buy:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Related Reports:

○ Bathroom Product Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

○ New Zealand Bathroom Products Market is projected to reach $772.2 million by 2030

○ Water Bath Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-bath-market-A16133

○ Bathroom Heaters Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bathroom-heaters-market-A08026

○ Portable Dishwasher Market is projected to reach $9,829.1 million by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-dishwasher-market-A13688

○ Range Hood and Cooktop Market is projected to reach at $37,646.2 million by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/range-hood-and-cooktop-market

○ Cookware Market is projected to reach $34.1 billion by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cookware-market-A16433



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research