Polyethylene Wax Market To Observe the Largest Share and Witness Robust Expansion With Detail Analysis 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global polyethylene wax market, owing to the presence of huge consumer base for plastics, tire & rubber, and paint industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand from paint & coatings industry and rise in population in the region are driving the demand for PE wax in Asia-Pacific region.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Polyethylene Wax Market by Type (Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Wax, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Wax, and Others) and Application (Plastics, Masterbatch, Hot Melt Adhesives, Coatings, Paints and Inks, Tire and Rubber, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

According to the report, the global polyethylene wax industry generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the polyethylene wax market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

PE wax finds application in a wide range of industries, including plastic, packaging, textile, and tire & rubber, which drives the growth of the global polyethylene wax market. In addition, the emulsifiable type of PE wax is also used in auxiliaries, paper coatings, crayons, leather, and cosmetics, while the non-emulsifiable type is the most common in paints, printing ink, and pigment concentrates.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including DUEREX AG, Forplast, Innospec, Marcus Oil & Chemical, Merco, MLA Group of Industries, Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies Co., Ltd, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The high density polyethylene (HDPE) wax segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around half of the global polyethylene wax market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to increased demand from the manufacturing industry for its properties such as low melt viscosity and compatibility with plasticizers, lubricants, and stabilizers. However, the low density polyethylene (LDPE) wax segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031.

