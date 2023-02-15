Ethernet Switches Market Size 2023-2030: Trends, Challenges, and Future Directions | New H3C Group, HPE, NEC

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The Ethernet Switches market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by increasing demand for its products and services. This market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ethernet Switches market, including market size, segmentation, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report is based on extensive primary and secondary research, and provides valuable insights and intelligence on the Ethernet Switches market.

The report segments the Ethernet Switches market into several key segments, including product type, application, and geography. It provides a detailed analysis of the market size and growth trends for each segment, and identifies the key drivers and challenges for each segment. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of the leading companies in the industry and their market share, as well as a discussion of the key strategies and market trends.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Cisco

◘ Huawei Technologies

◘ HP Enterprise

◘ Arista Networks

◘ New H3C Group

◘ HPE

◘ Juniper Networks

◘ NEC

◘ Lenovo

◘ Dell

Ethernet Switch Market Segmentation:

By Type:

◘ Unmanaged Switch

◘ Partially Managed Switch

◘ Fully Managed Switch

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for a Ethernet Switches market refer to the factors that are expected to increase the demand or growth of a Industry. Examples of drivers can include increasing disposable income, population growth, technological advancements, and changes in government policies.

Restraints for a Ethernet Switches market refer to the factors that are expected to inhibit the growth or limit the demand of a particular market. Examples of restraints can include economic downturns, changes in consumer behavior, increased competition, and changes in government regulations.

Recent Updates:

◘ The global Ethernet switches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around X.XX% between 2023 and 2030. The report cites the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the growing demand for high-speed data transfer as key drivers of market growth.

◘ In November 2021, Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei announced the launch of a new series of Ethernet switches designed for use in data center networks. The new switches are designed to support 400G Ethernet and feature advanced AI capabilities to improve network management and security.

◘ In October 2021, US-based networking equipment manufacturer Cisco Systems announced the acquisition of Sedona Systems, an Israeli company that develops software for network automation and orchestration. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Cisco's position in the Ethernet switches market by providing advanced network management capabilities.

◘ In August 2021, Taiwanese networking equipment manufacturer D-Link announced the launch of a new series of industrial Ethernet switches designed for use in harsh environments such as factories and transportation systems. The new switches feature ruggedized construction and advanced management capabilities for improved reliability and security.

