Morrow Sodali announces the appointment of Alison Owers as Head of UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morrow Sodali, the world’s leading investor engagement and governance consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Alison Owers, former Global CEO of Orient Capital and D.F. King Ltd, as Managing Director, Head of UK. Owers’ primary focus will be on strengthening the firm’s presence, providing a broad range of ESG and shareholder engagement services to UK clients.
Alison Owers is a recognized people leader with demonstrated experience in leading and driving transformational change moving from small-scale into profitable large-scale growth. Owers, who is a board member of the UK’s Investor Relations Society, brings a wealth of investor relations and analytical experience, as well as a deep domain expertise in operations, customer experience/support, thought leadership and talent development. She has successfully grown, led and managed the build-out of the Orient Capital and D.F. King brands across a number of locations, overseeing execution and collaboration across a large cross-functional set of partners.
Christian Sealey, Morrow Sodali’s CEO-International said he was thrilled to welcome Alison to the team. “Alison’s experience and unrivaled expertise in growing and leading successful businesses will allow us to continue to serve our clients’ needs at the highest level and ensure they are better prepared to create long-term value for their shareholders and thrive in an increasingly complex corporate landscape.”
Commenting on her appointment, Alison Owers said: “I am delighted to be joining one of the world’s leading shareholder engagement and corporate governance advisory firms with an excellent reputation in providing clients with top class strategic counsel. I see a great opportunity to continue to expand Morrow Sodali’s mission and I look forward to enhancing the company’s profile in the UK and beyond.”
For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.
ABOUT MORROW SODALI
Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, and activism and contested situations.
From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves over 1,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. Clients include listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.
In 2022, Morrow Sodali is celebrating its 50th anniversary and also secured majority investment from TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. This partnership will significantly advance the firm’s mission of providing clients worldwide with unrivaled strategic advice and comprehensive support, enabling them to maximize value and expertly manage stakeholder relations.
Elena Cargnello, Corporate Director of Marketing
Morrow Sodali
+44 20 4513 6913
e.cargnello@morrowsodali.com
