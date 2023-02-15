Revolutionizing Agriculture SCM Market: Recent Trends, Key Players, and Future Opportunities

Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market

Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market by Component, by Solution Type, by Deployment Model, by User Type: Global Opportunity Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agriculture supply chain management (ASCM) is a complex process that involves a series of activities, from the production and storage of crops to their distribution and consumption. The agriculture supply chain management market has been revolutionized by the integration of advanced technologies and modern farming practices. In this article, we will discuss recent trends, key players, and future opportunities in the ASCM market.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

1. Adoption of IoT and Blockchain: The use of IoT and blockchain technology in agriculture supply chain management has gained significant traction in recent years. IoT-enabled sensors are used to monitor the condition of crops during storage and transportation. On the other hand, blockchain technology is used to track the movement of crops from farm to fork, ensuring transparency and traceability.

2. Digitization and Automation: The agriculture supply chain management market has witnessed a shift towards digitization and automation, with many players adopting software solutions to streamline their supply chain processes. Automated systems are being used for crop monitoring, grading, and sorting, reducing the need for manual labor and ensuring consistency and accuracy in the grading process.

3. Sustainability and Environment-Friendly Practices: There is a growing awareness among consumers regarding the environmental impact of agriculture practices. In response, many players in the agriculture supply chain management market are adopting sustainable and environment-friendly practices. This includes the use of organic farming, reducing the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and promoting responsible waste management.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

1. Cargill, Inc.: Cargill, Inc. is a multinational corporation that is involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. The company offers a range of services, including crop management, logistics, and supply chain solutions.

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company: Archer Daniels Midland Company is a global agribusiness that is involved in the production and processing of agricultural commodities. The company offers a range of services, including transportation and logistics, risk management, and supply chain management.

3. BASF SE: BASF SE is a German multinational chemical company that is involved in the production and distribution of chemicals and agricultural products. The company offers a range of services, including crop protection, seed treatment, and supply chain management.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

1. Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in agriculture supply chain management is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. AI and ML can be used to predict crop yields, optimize logistics, and improve the efficiency of supply chain processes.

2. Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration and partnerships between players in the agriculture supply chain management market can lead to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved supply chain visibility. This includes partnerships between farmers, processors, and retailers, as well as collaborations between ASCM players and technology companies.

3. Expansion of Global Trade: The global trade in agricultural commodities is expected to increase in the coming years, driven by population growth and changing dietary habits. This presents an opportunity for agriculture SCM players to expand their services and enter new markets.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The agriculture supply chain management market has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with the adoption of advanced technologies and sustainable practices. The agriculture supply chain management market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the adoption of AI and ML, collaborations and partnerships, and the expansion of global trade. Players in the agriculture SCM market must continue to innovate and adopt modern practices to remain competitive and capture new opportunities.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market," The agriculture SCM market was valued at $0.78 billion in 2021, and is set to exceed $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.