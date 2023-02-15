Management Decision Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027, Industry CAGR 12.8% | IMARC Group
The global management decision market is primarily bolstered by the increasing complexity of business operationsBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Management Decision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' the global management decision market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027.
Management decision is the method of selecting the best course of action from several alternatives to achieve organizational goals, considering various factors, such as cost, time, and available resources. It uses various tools, such as artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and advanced analytics, to streamline and improve data-driven decisions. It helps increase the efficiency and productivity of the organization by reducing waste and optimizing resources. It also helps improve the quality of decisions, ensuring that the right decisions are made at the right time, due to which management decision is witnessing a considerable demand across the manufacturing, information technology (IT), healthcare, retail, telecommunication, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries.
Management Decision Market Trends:
The global management decision market is primarily bolstered by the increasing complexity of business operations. Moreover, the growing importance of risk management and the surging number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are accelerating the market growth. Besides, the rising use of data analytics and increasing demand for cloud-based solutions are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rapid digitization of banking processes and the escalating demand for analysis-based digital decision services and solutions across departments and organizations, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Management Decision Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the management decision market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• ACTICO GmbH
• Equifax Inc.
• Experian Information Solutions Inc
• (Experian plc)
• Fair Isaac Corporation
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Pegasystems Inc.
• com Inc.
• SAP SE
• Sapiens International Corporation
• SAS Institute Inc.
• TIBCO Software Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
Breakup by Function:
• Credit Risk Management
• Collection Management
• Customer Experience Management
• Fraud Detection Management
• Pricing Optimization
• Others
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Retail and E-Commerce
• IT and Telecom
• Healthcare
• Government
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
