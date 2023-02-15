Hemodialysis Market Overall Study Report 2023-2028 | Baxter Healthcare Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc

Hemodialysis Market

Hemodialysis also termed as dialysis is a process of blood purification, when human kidney fails to do so (due to kidney failure or end-stage renal diseases).

Hemodialysis also termed as dialysis is a process of blood purification, when human kidney fails to do so (due to kidney failure or end-stage renal diseases). In end–stage renal diseases, toxic waste products, and extra fluids are built-up in the body. There is also imbalance of salts and minerals in the blood. A hemodialysis or kidney transplant is opted in such cases. A hemodialysis machine is used to perform hemodialysis. The Component present in a hemodialysis machine are – dialyzer, a dialysis solution (sterilized mineral ions), and tubes for passing of blood and dialysis solution. The blood flows through the tubes and enters into the machine, where the waste products are removed through the filter and the blood again is passed back to the body through the tubes.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥/𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝:–

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Hemodialysis Market have also been included in the study.

Hemodialysis Market Key Players: Baxter Healthcare Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Toray Industries, Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Nipro Corporation, and Gambro.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Component

Dialyzer

Dialysis Solution

Tubes

Catheter

Others

By Hemodialysis Type

Conventional

Daily

Nocturnal

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home-care Settings

Others

