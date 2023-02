Pallet Market Size, Analysis, Global Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The Pallet Market is expected to reach US$ 79.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿดโ€, The global pallet market size reached US$ 60.3 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 79.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.Pallets are platforms used for storing, transporting, and handling goods and are typically made from wood, plastic, and metal materials. They provide a stable base for stacking goods, making it easier to manage and move large quantities of goods. The primary components of a pallet include the deck board, stringer, and block. They offer several advantages, including cost-effectiveness, reducing the risk of damage, and minimizing handling costs, due to which they are witnessing massive demand across the manufacturing, retail, and logistics industries. Currently, the commonly available product variants include standard, custom, and recycled pallets.

๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:The rising product demand in logistics and supply chain management and growing international trade are some of the primary factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing investment in warehousing and distribution centers and the surging need for safer handling, storage, and transportation of products are providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, key market players are introducing new and innovative pallet designs using recycled materials to increase their consumer base, which is boosting the market growth. Apart from this, key market players are introducing new and innovative pallet designs using recycled materials to increase their consumer base, which is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of automation and material handling systems and the escalating demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable pallets are propelling the market growth.

Pallet Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the pallet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:โ€ข Brambles Ltd.โ€ข Rehrig Pacific Companyโ€ข Schoeller Allibertโ€ข LOSCAMโ€ข CABKA Group

Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the pallet market on the basis of breakup by type, application, structural design and region.

Breakup by Type:โ€ข Woodโ€ข Plasticโ€ข Metalโ€ข Corrugated Paper

Breakup by Application:โ€ข Food and Beveragesโ€ข Chemicals and Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Machinery and Metalโ€ข Constructionโ€ข Others

Breakup by Structural Design:โ€ข Blockโ€ข Stringerโ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others) 