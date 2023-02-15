Pallet Market Size, Analysis, Global Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028
The Pallet Market is expected to reach US$ 79.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴”, The global pallet market size reached US$ 60.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 79.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.
Pallets are platforms used for storing, transporting, and handling goods and are typically made from wood, plastic, and metal materials. They provide a stable base for stacking goods, making it easier to manage and move large quantities of goods. The primary components of a pallet include the deck board, stringer, and block. They offer several advantages, including cost-effectiveness, reducing the risk of damage, and minimizing handling costs, due to which they are witnessing massive demand across the manufacturing, retail, and logistics industries. Currently, the commonly available product variants include standard, custom, and recycled pallets.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pallet-market/requestsample
𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:
The rising product demand in logistics and supply chain management and growing international trade are some of the primary factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing investment in warehousing and distribution centers and the surging need for safer handling, storage, and transportation of products are providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, key market players are introducing new and innovative pallet designs using recycled materials to increase their consumer base, which is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of automation and material handling systems and the escalating demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable pallets are propelling the market growth.
𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=888&method=1
Pallet Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the pallet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Brambles Ltd.
• Rehrig Pacific Company
• Schoeller Allibert
• LOSCAM
• CABKA Group
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the pallet market on the basis of breakup by type, application, structural design and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Wood
• Plastic
• Metal
• Corrugated Paper
Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
• Machinery and Metal
• Construction
• Others
Breakup by Structural Design:
• Block
• Stringer
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=888&flag=C
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here